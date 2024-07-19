Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

You will soon be able to pay with Cash App in the Google Play Store

By
0comments
You will soon be able to pay with Cash App in the Google Play Store
Cash App announced today that it will soon be a new payment option for Google Play purchases on Android devices. Users will be able to utilize their Cash App balance or a linked debit card to buy apps, games, movies, and ebooks.

This move caters to a growing trend among younger consumers who prefer alternative payment methods over traditional credit cards. Cash App Pay joins the existing lineup of payment options in the Play Store, which includes credit/debit cards, Google Play Credit, and PayPal (added in 2014).

“We’re continuously expanding payment options on Google Play, and adding Cash App Pay is a significant step in giving users more choice and convenience while meeting their evolving payment preferences,” said Pete Albers, Director, Google Play Retail & Payments Activation.

“Next-generation shoppers are demanding more choices at checkout, and we know they’re also looking for more ways to pay with their own money. This partnership not only empowers them to pay flexibly for the things they want, but it also marries two strong customer sets and maximizes their mobile utility,” said Tanuj Parikh, Head of Partnerships, Cash App, and Afterpay at Block.

The new Cash App option will show up here, once it&#039;s available - You will soon be able to pay with Cash App in the Google Play Store
The new Cash App option will show up here, once it's available


The feature is not live yet, but setting it up will be straightforward once it is available. You'll be able to access it by following a few simple steps:
  1. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the Play Store app.
  2. Go to "Payments & Subscriptions"
  3. Select "Payment Methods"
  4. Look for Cash App Pay when it becomes available

This update provides Android users with greater flexibility and convenience when purchasing digital content on the Google Play Store. The official launch date is coming soon, so stay tuned, as we will update this article and include a short test run of the new feature when it launches.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless