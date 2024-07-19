You will soon be able to pay with Cash App in the Google Play Store

“We’re continuously expanding payment options on Google Play, and adding Cash App Pay is a significant step in giving users more choice and convenience while meeting their evolving payment preferences,”

“Next-generation shoppers are demanding more choices at checkout, and we know they’re also looking for more ways to pay with their own money. This partnership not only empowers them to pay flexibly for the things they want, but it also marries two strong customer sets and maximizes their mobile utility,”









The feature is not live yet, but setting it up will be straightforward once it is available. You'll be able to access it by following a few simple steps:

Tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the Play Store app. Go to "Payments & Subscriptions" Select "Payment Methods" Look for Cash App Pay when it becomes available

Cash App announced today that it will soon be a new payment option for Google Play purchases on Android devices. Users will be able to utilize their Cash App balance or a linked debit card to buy apps, games, movies, and ebooks.This move caters to a growing trend among younger consumers who prefer alternative payment methods over traditional credit cards. Cash App Pay joins the existing lineup of payment options in the Play Store, which includes credit/debit cards, Google Play Credit, and PayPal (added in 2014).said Pete Albers, Director, Google Play Retail & Payments Activation.said Tanuj Parikh, Head of Partnerships, Cash App, and Afterpay at Block.