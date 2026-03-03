Amazon is somehow selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE at a $210 discount
Whether you like the cushion design or not, you have to admit that's a very stylish smartwatch. | Image by PhoneArena
Do you know how some smartwatches nowadays only cost $200 or less with pretty elegant designs and respectable specifications in tow? Well, what if I told you that you can currently get one of the best smartwatches in the world at a colossal $210 discount?
Obviously, that doesn't mean the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available free of charge from Amazon today, as this is a product normally priced at a whopping $549.99. But this never-before-seen price cut makes Samsung's latest "bezelicious" timepiece more attractive (in my opinion, at least) than the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8, as well as the likes of Google's Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3.
Made from ultra-robust stainless steel, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is perhaps not as stylish as the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 Classic due to the adoption of a divisive "cushion" design inspired by the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra. But that should help with your all-day comfort, which is only one of the key positives highlighted in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review from last year.
Some of the other good (or great) things about this Wear OS-powered smartwatch include a super-convenient and functional rotating bezel, decent battery life (especially by Wear OS standards), excellent overall performance, and a health monitoring arsenal that covers everything from heart rate tracking to sleep coaching, Running Coach technology, Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score functionality, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, blood oxygen, and temperature sensors.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic can help you get and stay in shape in many different ways. | Image by PhoneArena
In short, this bad boy has everything you could possibly need in that department, as well as standalone cellular connectivity, and if you're okay with its 46mm case size and opting for a white colorway, you can save an incredible 210 bucks for an undoubtedly limited time.
Of course, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was actually available at an even heftier discount last month (for a super-limited time), but I'm not sure if it's entirely fair to compare Amazon promotions with Woot deals.
