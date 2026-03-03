Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Amazon is somehow selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE at a $210 discount

Now that's a spectacular price cut for a dazzling smartwatch!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic on a user's wrist
Whether you like the cushion design or not, you have to admit that's a very stylish smartwatch. | Image by PhoneArena

Do you know how some smartwatches nowadays only cost $200 or less with pretty elegant designs and respectable specifications in tow? Well, what if I told you that you can currently get one of the best smartwatches in the world at a colossal $210 discount?

Obviously, that doesn't mean the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available free of charge from Amazon today, as this is a product normally priced at a whopping $549.99. But this never-before-seen price cut makes Samsung's latest "bezelicious" timepiece more attractive (in my opinion, at least) than the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8, as well as the likes of Google's Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$211 off (38%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Made from ultra-robust stainless steel, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is perhaps not as stylish as the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 Classic due to the adoption of a divisive "cushion" design inspired by the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra. But that should help with your all-day comfort, which is only one of the key positives highlighted in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review from last year.

Recommended For You

Some of the other good (or great) things about this Wear OS-powered smartwatch include a super-convenient and functional rotating bezel, decent battery life (especially by Wear OS standards), excellent overall performance, and a health monitoring arsenal that covers everything from heart rate tracking to sleep coaching, Running Coach technology, Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score functionality, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, blood oxygen, and temperature sensors.


In short, this bad boy has everything you could possibly need in that department, as well as standalone cellular connectivity, and if you're okay with its 46mm case size and opting for a white colorway, you can save an incredible 210 bucks for an undoubtedly limited time.

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was actually available at an even heftier discount last month (for a super-limited time), but I'm not sure if it's entirely fair to compare Amazon promotions with Woot deals.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15848 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless