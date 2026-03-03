Amazon is somehow selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE at a $210 discount





Do you know how some smartwatches nowadays only cost $200 or less with pretty elegant designs and respectable specifications in tow? Well, what if I told you that you can currently get one of the best smartwatches in the world at a colossal $210 discount?





Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $211 off (38%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon







Some of the other good (or great) things about this Wear OS-powered smartwatch include a super-convenient and functional rotating bezel, decent battery life (especially by Wear OS standards), excellent overall performance, and a health monitoring arsenal that covers everything from heart rate tracking to sleep coaching, Running Coach technology, Galaxy AI -powered Energy Score functionality, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, blood oxygen, and temperature sensors.









In short, this bad boy has everything you could possibly need in that department, as well as standalone cellular connectivity, and if you're okay with its 46mm case size and opting for a white colorway, you can save an incredible 210 bucks for an undoubtedly limited time.



