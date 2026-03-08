Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Daylight Saving Time started today bringing back memories of an annual iPhone fail

Starting in 2010, iPhone users had to deal with a problem concerning a specific feature almost every year.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
Column in Cupertino has the Apple logo on it.
Remember when the iPhone screwed up Daylight Savings Time annually? | Image by PhoneArena
In most of the United States, an hour of sleep was lost overnight as the clock moved ahead at 2 am to 3 am, with the start of Daylight Saving Time. This means that it will stay light later in the day. Luckily, these days most of our devices and appliances automatically spring ahead and fall back at the correct time on the correct date. But if you're a long-time PhoneArena reader, you might recall problems that iPhone users had with the twice a year hourly shift in time.

One of the first iPhone bugs became an annual event for a few years


This is not just an issue that American iPhone users have had to deal with. In 2010, a bug in iOS made the shift to Daylight Saving Time a tough one for Australian iPhone users. 55% of the 4,500 iPhone users taking part in a poll said that alarms that were set to be recurring never went off that day in the country.

In 2011 when Daylight Saving Time started that year, iPhone users who had an alarm set had issues when the alarm times did not adjust to the time change. The very next year, the start of Daylight Savings Time once again led to an issue. That year, some iPhone users had the clock on their iOS-powered handset pushed back one hour instead of moved ahead by one hour. That two-hour shift had many iPhone users reeling that day, arriving late for work, appointments, flights, and more. Siri even incorrectly gave users the wrong starting date for the time shift that year telling users that the time change would take place on Wednesday, March 7th, instead of the correct date of Sunday, March 11th.

Recommended For You

Daylight Savng Time started today in most of the United States. | Image by PhoneArena - Daylight Saving Time started today bringing back memories of an annual iPhone fail
Daylight Savng Time started today in most of the United States. | Image by PhoneArena

Even the Pixel gets into the act


You would have thought that Apple would have straightened this out by 2019, right? Nope. Once again, on the exact date that Daylight Saving Time took effect, at least one iPhone user nearly overslept when his alarm failed to adjust to the time change. 

The iPhone isn't the only phone that found itself challenged by Daylight Saving Time. In 2021, some Pixel users were bitten by the bug. Some Pixel models that year, such as the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4 XL failed to move ahead leaving users of these devices to fall behind. Even stranger, Pixel users in Arizona that year saw the clocks on their phones move ahead by one hour even though Arizona is one of the few states that does not support Daylight Saving Time. All of the affected Pixel models were set to receive the time from users' carriers.

With today being the start of Daylight Saving Time in the U.S., the time change will always be associated with the iPhone. However, not every iPhone time bug has anything to do with the hourly time change. On 1/11/11, iPhones running iOS 4.2.1 or earlier had the alarms they had set for a single day become disabled.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time started today bringing back memories of an annual iPhone fail
Daylight Saving Time started today bringing back memories of an annual iPhone fail
Don't get ripped off by this smartwatch scam
Don't get ripped off by this smartwatch scam
So we can expect Apple to become a whole lot more popular now, right?
So we can expect Apple to become a whole lot more popular now, right?
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie
Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie
Apple’s pivot into “Ultra” products is going to raise prices across the board for everything
Apple’s pivot into “Ultra” products is going to raise prices across the board for everything
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless