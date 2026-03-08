Amazon makes Google's compact Pixel 10 powerhouse a super-smart buy at this hefty new discount
This is probably the best Google-made phone you can get right now, at least in terms of its value for your money.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What's not to love about a deeply discounted Pixel 10 in a stylish Indigo hue? | Image by PhoneArena
If you're still hesitant to pick up Google's latest mid-range handset (even with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in) and you're dreaming of finding an objectively better phone at a similar price on the market right now, well, you should be hesitant, and it's time to open your eyes, stop dreaming, and go ahead and get the "vanilla" Pixel 10.
This is obviously a little older than the Pixel 10a but also undeniably superior in a number of key ways, starting with an (ironically) newer and faster processor and ending with a more versatile, sophisticated, and ultimately more capable camera system.
As such, the non-a-branded Google Pixel 10 is naturally costlier than its lower-end brother as well, but for an undoubtedly limited time, the pricing difference between the two models is small enough to make the higher-end device the (significantly) smarter buy.
That's because Amazon is charging a cool 200 bucks less than usual for an entry-level 128GB storage variant of the "regular" Pixel 10 in Frost and Indigo colorways, which is far from an unprecedented discount, but it does make an already good product arguably one of the best Android phones around in terms of its value for your money.
Recommended For You
The Pixel 10 may be small, but it's also very powerful, stylish, and sophisticated in many different ways. | Image by PhoneArena
We're talking about a handset that normally costs $799 here, mind you, so after this markdown, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 with a Google Tensor G5 chipset under its hood is not just a lot more affordable than the likes of Samsung's base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 models, also undercutting the Galaxy S25 FE (at least at its list price) and the OnePlus 15R.
The unrivaled long-term software support, excellent camera performance, super-sharp screen, and premium build quality are only a few of this phone's key selling points (especially at this newly reduced price) highlighted in our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review and also visible from Mars for any casual follower of today's mobile industry.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: