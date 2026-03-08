Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Amazon makes Google's compact Pixel 10 powerhouse a super-smart buy at this hefty new discount

This is probably the best Google-made phone you can get right now, at least in terms of its value for your money.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 in Indigo color
What's not to love about a deeply discounted Pixel 10 in a stylish Indigo hue? | Image by PhoneArena

If you're still hesitant to pick up Google's latest mid-range handset (even with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in) and you're dreaming of finding an objectively better phone at a similar price on the market right now, well, you should be hesitant, and it's time to open your eyes, stop dreaming, and go ahead and get the "vanilla" Pixel 10.

This is obviously a little older than the Pixel 10a but also undeniably superior in a number of key ways, starting with an (ironically) newer and faster processor and ending with a more versatile, sophisticated, and ultimately more capable camera system.

Google Pixel 10

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Frost and Indigo Color Options
Buy at Amazon

As such, the non-a-branded Google Pixel 10 is naturally costlier than its lower-end brother as well, but for an undoubtedly limited time, the pricing difference between the two models is small enough to make the higher-end device the (significantly) smarter buy.

That's because Amazon is charging a cool 200 bucks less than usual for an entry-level 128GB storage variant of the "regular" Pixel 10 in Frost and Indigo colorways, which is far from an unprecedented discount, but it does make an already good product arguably one of the best Android phones around in terms of its value for your money.

Recommended For You


We're talking about a handset that normally costs $799 here, mind you, so after this markdown, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 with a Google Tensor G5 chipset under its hood is not just a lot more affordable than the likes of Samsung's base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 models, also undercutting the Galaxy S25 FE (at least at its list price) and the OnePlus 15R.

The unrivaled long-term software support, excellent camera performance, super-sharp screen, and premium build quality are only a few of this phone's key selling points (especially at this newly reduced price) highlighted in our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review and also visible from Mars for any casual follower of today's mobile industry.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15871 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Amazon makes Google's compact Pixel 10 powerhouse a super-smart buy at this hefty new discount
Amazon makes Google's compact Pixel 10 powerhouse a super-smart buy at this hefty new discount
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon should copy what this small carrier is doing for its customers
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon should copy what this small carrier is doing for its customers
After viewing renders of a Pixel 11 Pro XL case, we expect subtle design changes
After viewing renders of a Pixel 11 Pro XL case, we expect subtle design changes
T-Mobile quietly fixed a big customer headache, but don't be blindsided
T-Mobile quietly fixed a big customer headache, but don't be blindsided
Leaked Oppo Find N6 renders reveal it'll come in at least one color you already love
Leaked Oppo Find N6 renders reveal it'll come in at least one color you already love
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless