Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie
The phone packs a punch, has a stunning display, and is a no-brainer at its current price.
Razr+ 2025 shown partly unfolded, highlighting its compact design. | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola’s Razr+ (2025) is the perfect choice if you want a powerful clamshell foldable but don’t want to overspend on the Razr Ultra (2025). And with Motorola’s latest deal on this beauty, you have yet another reason to add it to your cart.
Right now, you can score this plus-sized foldable for just $699.99, which is a full $300 off its original price of around $1,000. If you want to save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device to slash an extra $200 off. To sweeten the deal further, the tech giant is even tossing in a free Moto Tag with your purchase. In other words, you currently have an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best clamshell foldables on the market for as low as $499.99, plus a free tracking device that you can attach to your keys or put in your backpack so you never lose your precious items.
Don’t let the delicate foldable look fool you, though; the Razr+ (2025) is a powerhouse in disguise. Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset complemented by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it has enough firepower to deliver fast performance and handle demanding apps and games without any hiccups.
When you factor everything in, it becomes clear just how much the Razr+ (2025) offers for the money. Therefore, if you’ve been eyeing one for a while or are just looking for a way to start living the foldable lifestyle for less, be sure to grab a model for up to $500 off plus a free Moto Tag as soon as possible—preferably today!
