Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie

Trade-in Gift Razr+ (2025): Save up to $500 + freebie! $499 99 $999 99 $500 off (50%) Motorola is offering a $300 price cut on its Razr+ (2025), dropping it to $699.99. In addition, you can score an extra $200 off with an eligible trade-in. To top this off, Motorola is also offering a free Moto Tag with purchase. I don't know how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate and save now while you still can! Buy at Motorola

Recommended For You

Don’t let the delicate foldable look fool you, though; the Razr+ (2025) is a powerhouse in disguise. Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset complemented by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it has enough firepower to deliver fast performance and handle demanding apps and games without any hiccups.Meanwhile, its stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display offers gorgeous visuals thanks to its crisp 2640 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR. And with the 50MP main camera and 32MP snapper for selfies, you’ll be able to take beautiful, natural-looking photos with deep colors and high contrast.When you factor everything in, it becomes clear just how much the Razr+ (2025) offers for the money. Therefore, if you’ve been eyeing one for a while or are just looking for a way to start living the foldable lifestyle for less, be sure to grab a model for up to $500 off plus a free Moto Tag as soon as possible—preferably today!