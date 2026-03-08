Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie

The phone packs a punch, has a stunning display, and is a no-brainer at its current price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Razr+ 2025 standing partly open on a textured surface, showing its external display with time and weather.
Razr+ 2025 shown partly unfolded, highlighting its compact design. | Image by PhoneArena

Motorola’s Razr+ (2025) is the perfect choice if you want a powerful clamshell foldable but don’t want to overspend on the Razr Ultra (2025). And with Motorola’s latest deal on this beauty, you have yet another reason to add it to your cart.

Right now, you can score this plus-sized foldable for just $699.99, which is a full $300 off its original price of around $1,000. If you want to save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device to slash an extra $200 off. To sweeten the deal further, the tech giant is even tossing in a free Moto Tag with your purchase. In other words, you currently have an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best clamshell foldables on the market for as low as $499.99, plus a free tracking device that you can attach to your keys or put in your backpack so you never lose your precious items.

Razr+ (2025): Save up to $500 + freebie!

$499 99
$999 99
$500 off (50%)
Motorola is offering a $300 price cut on its Razr+ (2025), dropping it to $699.99. In addition, you can score an extra $200 off with an eligible trade-in. To top this off, Motorola is also offering a free Moto Tag with purchase. I don't know how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate and save now while you still can!
Buy at Motorola


Don’t let the delicate foldable look fool you, though; the Razr+ (2025) is a powerhouse in disguise. Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset complemented by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it has enough firepower to deliver fast performance and handle demanding apps and games without any hiccups.

Recommended For You

Meanwhile, its stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display offers gorgeous visuals thanks to its crisp 2640 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR. And with the 50MP main camera and 32MP snapper for selfies, you’ll be able to take beautiful, natural-looking photos with deep colors and high contrast.

When you factor everything in, it becomes clear just how much the Razr+ (2025) offers for the money. Therefore, if you’ve been eyeing one for a while or are just looking for a way to start living the foldable lifestyle for less, be sure to grab a model for up to $500 off plus a free Moto Tag as soon as possible—preferably today!

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15873 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie
Motorola's Razr+ (2025) plunges by up to $500 at the official store and even comes with a freebie
Apple’s pivot into “Ultra” products is going to raise prices across the board for everything
Apple’s pivot into “Ultra” products is going to raise prices across the board for everything
The MacBook Neo broke the one rule Apple never touches
The MacBook Neo broke the one rule Apple never touches
Amazon’s latest sizzling deal turns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a must-have
Amazon’s latest sizzling deal turns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a must-have
This is the best camera phone you'll hate using every day
This is the best camera phone you'll hate using every day
Amazon makes Google's compact Pixel 10 powerhouse a super-smart buy at this hefty new discount
Amazon makes Google's compact Pixel 10 powerhouse a super-smart buy at this hefty new discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless