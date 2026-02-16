Hurry up and get Google's 45mm Pixel Watch 3 at this enchanting price before it's too late!

The Pixel Watch 3 is one of the most elegant smartwatches available today. | Image by PhoneArena

Normally available for $299.99, the jumbo-sized 2024-released Google smartwatch is currently marked down by a phenomenal 130 bucks in a single matte black colorway paired with a matching obsidian band. The same product typically costs $249.99 with a more compact 41mm case, and unfortunately for buyers with more delicate hands, that one is only discounted by $20 right now, thus not exactly looking like the bargain of a lifetime.