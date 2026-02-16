Hurry up and get Google's 45mm Pixel Watch 3 at this enchanting price before it's too late!
You're looking at the greatest discount ever available for this circular Wear OS-powered beaut.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Watch 3 is one of the most elegant smartwatches available today. | Image by PhoneArena
Do you have a larger-than-average wrist and feel like you're constantly put at a disadvantage by smartwatch manufacturers that sell the smaller versions of their devices at lower prices? Here's a rare opportunity to get a (significantly) cheaper 45mm Pixel Watch 3 than its 41mm counterpart.
Normally available for $299.99, the jumbo-sized 2024-released Google smartwatch is currently marked down by a phenomenal 130 bucks in a single matte black colorway paired with a matching obsidian band. The same product typically costs $249.99 with a more compact 41mm case, and unfortunately for buyers with more delicate hands, that one is only discounted by $20 right now, thus not exactly looking like the bargain of a lifetime.
To my knowledge, the 45mm Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 3 variant has never scored a deeper price cut than $130, and mind you, this is a device that was originally released at $399.99 before the Pixel Watch 4 arrived and its list price was permanently reduced by $100. In a way, therefore, you can say that you're looking at saving a whopping $230 here, at least if you hurry and manage to claim Amazon's undoubtedly time-sensitive new offer.
With Best Buy recently labeling a similarly attractive Pixel Watch 3 deal (for 41mm units with cellular connectivity) as a "clearance", there's an obvious possibility the Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece will be discontinued soon to help boost the appeal of its rarely discounted and not-much-better sequel.
The Pixel Watch 3 can run all of your favorite apps... and then some. | Image by PhoneArena
In short, you should try to waste as little time as possible analyzing your best smartwatch options available today. This clearly beats all its rivals in terms of value for money, especially if you're a hardcore Google fan or if you like circular touchscreens with no weird "cushion" shapes or anything like that.
Our Pixel Watch 3 review may not be 100 percent complimentary, but the overall system performance and all-day comfort were considered pretty much unrivaled... at the wearable's original list price back in 2024. That's obviously even more true now, and several of the things initially identified as weaknesses are at worst acceptable and at best remarkable at the huge new discount you probably need to hurry to take advantage of.
