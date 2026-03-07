Amazon slashes the Pixel Watch 3’s price, giving you even more bang for your buck

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and is still worth getting, especially now.

The Pixel Watch 4 may be Google’s latest smartwatch, but if you’re looking to score a new timepiece at a lower price, the Pixel Watch 3 is actually the one to get. Why? Well, it’s the best choice for bargain hunters right now because its 45mm Wi-Fi version is selling for $68 off its usual price on Amazon. Given that its standard cost is around $300, it appears this deal lets you score one for under $233, as long as you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of it while you still can.

Sure, the Pixel Watch 3 is no spring chicken, I understand, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth getting, especially at this price. This was once Google’s flagship smartwatch, which means it has a lot to offer in return for your hard-earned cash.

As a proper Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch rival, it boasts all the essential features we’ve grown used to seeing on these premium timepieces, including temperature sensing and Google Play Store support for downloading third-party apps like Spotify.

You’ll also be able to make contactless payments, as well as use it for phone calls or to wake up Gemini, since it has a built-in mic and speaker. And with all-day battery life, you won’t have to worry about it dying on you while you’re at the office or out and about running errands. Plus, with that aluminum case and dome-like display, the watch looks sophisticated enough to complement any attire, so you can wear it with shorts and a T-shirt or a suit without it looking out of place.

All in all, I believe we can firmly say that the Pixel Watch 3 is worth every penny. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and grab one on Amazon now while it’s still selling at this sweet $68 discount.

