First Google Pixel 10a leaked renders drop, suggesting this might be a hard pass





What do these new 10a leaks show?



New CAD-based renders for the upcoming Pixel 10a have surfaced, giving us our first look at Google's next budget phone. And let's be honest, it's a dead ringer for the Pixel 9a .



We're seeing the same flat-sided design, what looks to be a plastic back, and the signature Pixel camera bar housing a dual-camera setup. The bezels on the front still look fairly thick, and yes, Google is sticking with its odd-ball button layout, placing the volume rocker below the power button.



While the design seems locked, the internal specs are still just rumors. Here's what we're hearing so far.





Rumored Pixel 10a specs





Display: 6.2-inch

Dimensions: 153.9 x 72.9 x 9mm (a bit thick)

Chip: Rumored Tensor G4 (same as Pixel 9a , not the G5)

, not the G5) Battery: Likely 5,100mAh or larger

Price: Expected to stay around $499





Why this "safe" approach is a problem



Sticking with a familiar design isn't a crime, but it becomes a problem when the competition isn't standing still. The Pixel 'a' series goes head-to-head with Samsung's powerhouse Galaxy A-series, and although those designs don't vary as much either, there's usually something that sets them apart, making them feel fresh. If Google launches a "new" phone that looks and acts identical to last year's model, it's a tough sell.



The bigger concern is the rumored chip: the Tensor G4. Using last year's processor, even a "boosted" one, while the flagship Pixel 10 gets the new G5, feels like a downgrade. It makes the 10a feel less like a "budget flagship" and more like "last year's tech" at a $499 price.



Is this even worth waiting for?



Honestly, I'm a little underwhelmed. The Pixel 'a' series used to be the easiest recommendation for a phone under $500, period. You got the amazing Pixel camera and software for a great price. But if these rumors are true, especially the Tensor G4 part, what’s the real upgrade?



The Pixel 9a was a fantastic phone, mostly thanks to its 5,100mAh battery and the change in design from the 8a. If the 10a is just that with a new number, it's not bad, it's just... boring.



And the launch date rumors—some saying late 2025—are a bit of a mess. Launching a budget phone during the holiday flagship rush seems like a terrible idea. A spring 2026 launch makes far more sense.



