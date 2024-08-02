Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Photos to make editing old photos easier with a new Memories feature
Google is regularly adding new features to Google Photos, giving you more ways to edit and share your favorite pics. For example, just recently, the tech giant was seen developing a feature to automatically enhance photos before sharing. But that’s not all – Google Photos’ video editor is also getting a UI update. Now, it looks like the company is working on a simpler way to edit older photos, too.

Google Photos might make it a lot easier to edit old snaps


A recent teardown of the Google Photos app (version 6.93) suggests that Google might add an edit button to photos in Memories. This means if you want to edit an image you’ve just seen in your Memories, you could easily do it by tapping the Edit icon right there in Memories.

That’s way simpler than the current way, where you have to tap the three-dot menu, select “View day,” scroll through your timeline to find the photo you want, and then finally hit the Edit icon.


The first image shows the new Edit icon, while the second one shows how it looks now. | Image credit – Hadlee Simons/ Android Authority

Tapping the icon takes you to the familiar editing menu with all the tools for tweaking your photos you need. This new feature could be a huge time-saver if you often share old pics. I do this a lot myself, especially when nice memories pop up, so having a quick way to edit a photo or two before sending them sounds pretty awesome.

It might also prove to be a super handy addition if you want to quickly apply AI editing features, like the Magic Editor or Magic Eraser, to older images.

Apparently, Google Photos is cooking up some new features that might drop later this year. We don’t know the exact date yet, so stay tuned for more updates!
