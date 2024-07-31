Google Photos may add enhance feature for easy sharing

Google Photos might soon offer an option to automatically enhance photos before sharing them. This enhancement option would appear directly in the sharing menu, making it more convenient than the current process of manually enhancing photos before sharing.





Google Photos' option to enhance photos prior to sharing | Images credit — Android Authority

This feature seems to be limited to sharing single photos, so you won't be able to enhance multiple photos at once. While this is still an improvement over the current method, it would be even more helpful if it worked for batch sharing.



The discovery of this enhancement feature follows another recent finding suggesting that



With the potential addition of the "Enhance Photo" option, Google Photos aims to make photo sharing even easier and more streamlined. Users will be able to quickly enhance their photos before sharing them, potentially saving time and effort. I look forward to having this auto-enhance feature available, in addition to all the other various editing tools that Google Photos offers — such as adjusting brightness, contrast, saturation, and the many filters and effects that can be applied to photos for a more stylized look.

