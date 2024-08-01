Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Photos video editor may get UI redesign and playback speed options

By
0comments
Google Photos video editor may get UI redesign and playback speed options
Google Photos is apparently working on some nice features for you right now. It's been found that the app might be getting a feature to let you enhance photos more easily, and now, Google Photo's video editor is also discovered to have something sweet in the works.

The info comes from the folks at Android Authority and their APK teardowns (basically searching in the code of an app for hints or new features in development). Reportedly, the Google Photos video editor is getting a UI refresh with bigger buttons and labels.

The new design is more beginner-friendly, and it also shows another feature hinted about earlier a playback speed adjustment feature.


The screenshots show the updated video editor UI. We have new buttons for Mute, Enhance, and Stablize (they used to be small and unlabeled). The pill-shaped Export frame button is also getting a similar redesign, and with all of these, the UI looks overall better.

The new UI also gives a glimpse of the upcoming playback speed control feature - a very useful feature that lets you speed up or slow down your videos. The feature will possibly offer five playback speed options: 1/4x, 1/2x, 1x, 2x, and 4x. What's cool about that is you'll also be able to change the speed for the entire video or a small section of it.

The hints about these two features were found in Google Photos version 6.93 and currently aren't live. There isn't a timeline for when those will be released to the public yet.

I'm a big fan of these features. I'm always in for making the interface look better and simpler to use and having bigger buttons with labels will make it convenient for people to use. Google Photos video editor may not be some sophisticated video-editing software, but adding useful features is always a good thing. And I'm all for that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless