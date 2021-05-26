Free unlimited Google Photos storage ends June 1; non-Pixel users should backup now

Next Monday, May 31st, is not only Memorial Day but it is also the last day that photos can be sent to to Google Photos to be stored without it counting against the storage limit imposed by Google . With the deadline ending on Tuesday, June 1st, now is the time for you to pick out photos you want sent to Google.





First, we should note that this does not apply to Pixel users who currently receive free unlimited storage in various qualities depending on the Pixel model used. Non-Pixel users, through the end of this month, receive free backups of their photos in print quality (as long as they were snapped in this quality to begin with).





Having your photos saved in Google's cloud also makes it easier to share these images with others. To move your photos from your Android phone, open the Google Photos app and tap your profile icon located in the upper right corner of the screen.





Go to Settings > Back up & sync , and toggle on "Back up & sync." For the upload size, choose High Quality. If you're not given that option for some reason, tap the menu and select under upload size, "High Quality."





Remember that the clock is ticking. Starting on June 1st, those pictures that you store with Google will count toward your storage limit.