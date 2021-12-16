T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers





Of course, all the great perks, freebies, and unbeatable discounts Magenta faithfuls can routinely qualify for may have had something to do with the growing numbers as well, and unsurprisingly, the second-largest wireless service provider stateside is looking to end the year on a high note in that department.









As you can imagine, there are no strings attached to this small but thoughtful and unexpected Christmas gift, although unsurprisingly, you will need to meet one special condition to qualify.









Those who activated said Google One plan (or the non-exclusive $10 for 2TB option) through T-Mo should now be eligible for the aforementioned free Play Store credit, usable towards Android games, apps, books, movies, music, and so on until July 1, 2022.





Unfortunately, it's not entirely clear if everyone can partake in this sweet last-minute holiday promo, but if you meet the above description and have yet to receive an email with a redemption link in it, it certainly can't hurt to manually check your Google One benefits webpage... or simply show a little more patience.





At least in theory, the deal should last until April 1, 2022 (no joke), which gives T-Mobile plenty of time to gradually spread the love across the nation.





