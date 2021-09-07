Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile's exclusive Google One promotion has been delayed

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile's exclusive Google One offer has been delayed
T-Mobile was supposed to exclusively offer customers discounted cloud storage via Google One at the start of the month, but it looks like the carrier decided to delay the offer indefinitely. The promotion offered to T-Mobile postpaid and business customers with 12 lines or less a Google One subscription plan featuring 500GB of shared family cloud storage for just $5 per month.

According to a previous report, the promotion should have kicked off on September 1, but it looks it’s been put on hold for now. Tmo.Report, the source of the leak, noticed that while the redemption link for the promotion is active, trying to actually redeem it is impossible.

Also, the document that was leaked about a week ago has now been hidden from view internally, but it still exists. This raises the question of whether or not the promotion was delayed so that it could line up with the reveal of the new Pixel phones, which is likely to happen sometime in October.

The bottom line is T-Mobile’s exclusive Google One promotion is unlikely to arrive this month. If you’ve been anxious to get your hands on a cloud storage plan, you’ll probably have to wait until October.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

AT&T starts sending Samsung smartphones to customers affected by its 3G shutdown
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
AT&T starts sending Samsung smartphones to customers affected by its 3G shutdown
Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 8
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 8
Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.
by Alan Friedman,  1
Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.
This might just be the best Apple AirPods Pro deal yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This might just be the best Apple AirPods Pro deal yet
Xiaomi 'Pure Mode' to ban sideloading apps
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Xiaomi 'Pure Mode' to ban sideloading apps
Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless