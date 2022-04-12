T-Mobile offers subscribers unlimited Google Photos storage

According to Android Authority , T-Mobile is bringing back unlimited Google Photos storage for its customers. The plan offers 2TB of cloud storage for Gmail and Google Drive and unlimited storage for photos and videos for $15 per month. There are two other options: if you need 500GB of cloud storage, that will cost you just $5 a month through T-Mobile while 2TB of cloud storage is $10 per month.





All three options allow you to redeem extended trials for YouTube Premium, Stadia, and other Google services. If you upgrade your phone or lose it, or heaven forbid break your handset, everything that is important to you is seamlessly transferred to your new device. With any of the three plans, you can access your content from any device and all three offer a free 30-day trial for a limited time.





The trio also comes with advanced photo-editing features and the cloud storage offered on each of the three plans can be shared with up to five additional people. The 5GB and 2TB + unlimited Google Photos options are exclusive to T-Mobile customers. The 2TB and 2TB + unlimited Google Photos plans include virtual private network (VPN) access for iOS and Android.





We should also point out that the plan that costs $15 a month, the one with 2TB of cloud storage and unlimited Google Photos storage, will store your photos in full resolution instead of storing them in a lesser resolution to save space.







For five years, Google used to offer Photos users free unlimited storage. That changed last June 1st when photos being stored in the cloud were considered part of the free 15GB of cloud storage that all Google Account owners receive. At the time, Google said that the 15GB cap should give the average Android user enough storage to upload their photos for up to three years.