Google Messages might soon help you quickly find group chats
Google is back at it with its Messages app, working on another small update that could actually enhance your experience. Recently, the app got some nice cosmetic tweaks, like a color change on the Send button. Not long before that, it started testing a redesign for read receipts. And now, there is a new test in the works.
A recent report reveals that Google is tweaking the search features in the app. It seems the tech giant is planning to add a group chat search option to the New Conversation page soon.
This new feature might seem like a minor tweak, but, in my opinion, it makes things a bit more convenient. With group chats among friends or colleagues becoming more common, being able to find the one you need quickly and easily is a real plus.
Before, the “To” field in Start Chat > New Conversation only showed individual contacts. Now, some beta testers are spotting a “Group Chats” section that lets you search through conversations with multiple contacts. You can look up group names and participants, and the preview shows the last message sent, with a chevron icon that takes you straight to the chat.
Before (left) and after (right). | Image credit – 9to5Google
Group search is still being tested in the latest Google Messages beta (version 20240820_00_RC00). It isn’t available in the stable release just yet, but Google might roll it out soon.
Google Messages is preinstalled on many Android phones, making it the default messaging app for billions of users around the globe. Recently, the tech giant revealed that its Messages app has over 1 billion monthly active users. However, it still has about half the monthly active users compared to apps like WhatsApp. If Google wants to step up its game against competitors, improving the app’s user experience could make a big difference.
