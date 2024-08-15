Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Messages to get some minor but sweet cosmetic tweaks
Google is constantly tweaking Google Messages, the default messaging app for millions of Android users. Some updates are big, like adding high-quality photo support over RCS, while others are more subtle, like relocating read receipts into the message bubble. Now, there is another minor tweak on the horizon.

The Send button might soon flip its color when you start typing


A deep dive into the latest beta of Google Messages, version v20240808_04, uncovers some cosmetic tweaks designed to spruce up your messaging experience.

For starters, in the beta update, a fresh twist on the Send button has been spotted. When you start typing a message, the button flips to a solid color, making it pop and clearly indicating that it is ready to be clicked.


The send button before (left) and after (right). | Image credit – Assemble Debug/Android Authority

Google is also jazzing up the Google Messages app with new transition animations. While the absence of these animations might not have been glaringly obvious when opening conversations from the main view, adding smooth transitions might enhance the overall user experience.

However, neither of these changes is live yet, and keep in mind that Google might tweak the features as they get closer to launch, so things could shift before the final release.

While these tweaks might not dramatically transform your app experience, the visual cue for the Send button could help avoid accidentally sending incomplete messages. Plus, the added animations might make the app feel a bit smoother and more refined, which is always a nice touch.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

