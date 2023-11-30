Google Messages celebrates one billion monthly active RCS users with seven new features

Voice Moods and Improved Audio Quality

Voice Moods add a touch of personality to voice messages by incorporating nine different emotions. Choose from heart-eye emoji, fireballs, or party poppers to express your feelings alongside your voice message. Additionally, audio quality has been enhanced with increased bitrate and sampling rate.

Source: The Keyword

Screen Effects

With Screen Effects, messages transform into dazzling visual displays. Type specific phrases like "it's snowing" or "I love you" to trigger vibrant animations on the screen. Explore with friends to uncover all 15+ hidden Screen Effects prompt words.

Source: The Keyword

Custom Bubbles

Custom Bubbles allow users to customize the bubble color and backgrounds of individual conversations. Choose different colors for each chat, eliminating the limitations of blue versus green bubbles. This helps differentiate conversations and avoid sending messages to the wrong person.

Source: The Keyword

Reaction Effects

Reaction Effects bring more life to conversations. You will be able to react to a message with a simple thumbs up emoji, and an animated trio of hands dances around the message bubble. This feature adds a fun and expressive touch to chats with the following ten popular emoji: ️ .

Source: The Keyword

Animated Emoji

Animated Emoji take expressions to the next level by adding captivating visual effects to each message. For instance, send a sparkling pink heart to express excitement when a friend shares vacation plans.

Source: The Keyword

Profiles

With Profiles, users can personalize their profile name and picture associated with their phone number. This helps identify yourself across Google services, which will be particularly useful in group chats, especially if you don't have that particular phone number saved in your contacts.

Source: The Keyword



