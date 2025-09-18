Google adds a Gemini feature that will challenge ChatGPT in a very meaningful way

After the initial preview in June, sharing custom AI assistants is now available to everyone.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google adds a Gemini feature that will challenge ChatGPT in a very meaningful way
Google initially previewed a bunch of updates to its chatbot Gemini AI at the Google I/O developer conference in June, and some of them are now reaching users. The latest update is the option to share Gems with other users, just like OpenAI’s Custom GPTs.

You can now share the custom assistants known as Gems with everyone


Google announced it is now allowing users to share their Gemini Gems with others. The feature is similar to the custom GPTs in ChatGPT and allows you to create a customized version of the AI assistant designed for specific tasks.

The company first launched Gems last year, but they were only available for users with a Gemini Advanced subscription, who could create their own chatbots. The only external Gems available were made by Google, like a learning coach, a career guide, a writing editor, and a coding assistant. 

Do you use Gems or Custom GPTs?

Vote View Result


However, users couldn’t share their custom Gems, nor use the ones made by other users. Now, Google allows everyone to share their own Gems with users with personal or Workspace accounts.

Gems are saved in Drive




You can share Gems from the share button next to the pencil edit icon in the ‘My Gems’ list in the web version of Gemini. Sharing is handled by the same system used by Google Drive, so you can either share to an email or get a link.

When you open a shared Gem, you will see the chat page with a message clarifying that the Gem is shared and its instructions may change. Once you enter a prompt, it will be saved in a new ‘Shared with me’ section in the Gem manager. You can copy the Gem and see and change the instructions. 

Once you’ve shared a Gem, you will start seeing a new folder in Google Drive called “Gemini Gems”. The files will use the Gemini icon, and when you open them, you’ll end up on Gemini’s interface.

It was about time


OpenAI has been offering Custom GPTs for quite a while now, and that’s one of the best features of ChatGPT. I often feel Gemini is outperforming ChatGPT in some tasks, so I am glad Google has finally added the ability to share Gems with other users. That can make some shared workflows easier and unlock some of Gemini’s more advanced abilities for more users.

Recommended Stories

Google adds a Gemini feature that will challenge ChatGPT in a very meaningful way

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google confirms a brief, but major outage affecting Gmail and Workspace is now resolved

by Johanna Romero • 1

T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them

by Anam Hamid • 2

Did Garmin just kill the Apple Watch Series 11 with the Venu 4? Not at THAT price!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless