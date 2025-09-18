Google adds a Gemini feature that will challenge ChatGPT in a very meaningful way

Do you use Gems or Custom GPTs? Yes, all the time, and I like sharing them Yes, but not very often Yes, but not shared ones No I don’t use AI chatbots Yes, all the time, and I like sharing them 0% Yes, but not very often 0% Yes, but not shared ones 0% No 100% I don’t use AI chatbots 0%

When you open a shared Gem, you will see the chat page with a message clarifying that the Gem is shared and its instructions may change. Once you enter a prompt, it will be saved in a new ‘Shared with me’ section in the Gem manager. You can copy the Gem and see and change the instructions.



Once you’ve shared a Gem, you will start seeing a new folder in Google Drive called “Gemini Gems”. The files will use the Gemini icon, and when you open them, you’ll end up on Gemini’s interface.



It was about time

OpenAI has been offering Custom GPTs for quite a while now, and that’s one of the best features of ChatGPT. I often feel Gemini is outperforming ChatGPT in some tasks, so I am glad Google has finally added the ability to share Gems with other users. That can make some shared workflows easier and unlock some of Gemini’s more advanced abilities for more users. You can share Gems from the share button next to the pencil edit icon in the ‘My Gems’ list in the web version of Gemini. Sharing is handled by the same system used by Google Drive, so you can either share to an email or get a link.When you open a shared Gem, you will see the chat page with a message clarifying that the Gem is shared and its instructions may change. Once you enter a prompt, it will be saved in a new ‘Shared with me’ section in the Gem manager. You can copy the Gem and see and change the instructions.Once you’ve shared a Gem, you will start seeing a new folder in Google Drive called “Gemini Gems”. The files will use the Gemini icon, and when you open them, you’ll end up on Gemini’s interface.OpenAI has been offering Custom GPTs for quite a while now, and that’s one of the best features of ChatGPT. I often feel Gemini is outperforming ChatGPT in some tasks, so I am glad Google has finally added the ability to share Gems with other users. That can make some shared workflows easier and unlock some of Gemini’s more advanced abilities for more users.



However, users couldn’t share their custom Gems, nor use the ones made by other users. Now, Google allows everyone to share their own Gems with users with personal or Workspace accounts.