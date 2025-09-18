Google adds a Gemini feature that will challenge ChatGPT in a very meaningful way
After the initial preview in June, sharing custom AI assistants is now available to everyone.
Google initially previewed a bunch of updates to its chatbot Gemini AI at the Google I/O developer conference in June, and some of them are now reaching users. The latest update is the option to share Gems with other users, just like OpenAI’s Custom GPTs.
Google announced it is now allowing users to share their Gemini Gems with others. The feature is similar to the custom GPTs in ChatGPT and allows you to create a customized version of the AI assistant designed for specific tasks.
The company first launched Gems last year, but they were only available for users with a Gemini Advanced subscription, who could create their own chatbots. The only external Gems available were made by Google, like a learning coach, a career guide, a writing editor, and a coding assistant.
However, users couldn’t share their custom Gems, nor use the ones made by other users. Now, Google allows everyone to share their own Gems with users with personal or Workspace accounts.
You can now share the custom assistants known as Gems with everyone
Gems are saved in Drive
Sharing Gems works just like sharing other files in Google Drive. | Image Credit - Google
You can share Gems from the share button next to the pencil edit icon in the ‘My Gems’ list in the web version of Gemini. Sharing is handled by the same system used by Google Drive, so you can either share to an email or get a link.
When you open a shared Gem, you will see the chat page with a message clarifying that the Gem is shared and its instructions may change. Once you enter a prompt, it will be saved in a new ‘Shared with me’ section in the Gem manager. You can copy the Gem and see and change the instructions.
OpenAI has been offering Custom GPTs for quite a while now, and that’s one of the best features of ChatGPT. I often feel Gemini is outperforming ChatGPT in some tasks, so I am glad Google has finally added the ability to share Gems with other users. That can make some shared workflows easier and unlock some of Gemini’s more advanced abilities for more users.
Once you’ve shared a Gem, you will start seeing a new folder in Google Drive called “Gemini Gems”. The files will use the Gemini icon, and when you open them, you’ll end up on Gemini’s interface.
It was about time
