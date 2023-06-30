Well, Google seems to think that none of its ad standards are being breached by itself

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Okay, our website is called “PhoneArena”, so of course we’re going to talk a lot about phones. And some of the best phones happen to be manufactured by Google. Yet still, the simple fact of the matter is that Google is a search engine first.

Which, in turn, of course, means that the majority of the money the company makes is earned through advertisement. 

Yep, the battle for your attention span is real and every single competitor out there is doing their best to make the tiny “X” that you need to tap in order to skip the ad harder and harder to find, and see, and tap and it’s a nightmare.

And that’s maybe part of the reason why someone thought about investigating the ads distributed by Google. But the final report didn’t exactly paint a pretty picture. In fact, Adalytics and the Wall Street Journal reported that Google was seemingly going against its own ad standards.

And that’s cool and all, but Google says that the report isn’t exactly accurate.



So, let’s set the stage. The issue with this entire situation is that if the report turns out to be true, it could serve as a basis for advertisers to rile up against the Big G. Not to mention that they’d also be entitled to a refund. And that’s, like, probably millions worth of dollars in ads.

Which is likely why Google got involved with a blog post of its own and a spokesperson even reached out to AndroidPolice to clarify some things.

Attention! Here are the clarified things:

  • The methodology that Adalytics used were unreliable and inaccurate
  • The majority of ads run on YouTube and not third-party websites
  • Options to exclude appearance of ads in third-party websites exist

Basically, Google insists that 90% of the ads it is supplying are viewable and indeed up to its own standards. Which would be great if any of this got any of us closer to finding that tiny little “skip ad” button, but oh well.

And you know what? The worst part of all this is that even if the EU manages to force Google to sell some of its ad business for violations, we’d still be stuck with these tiny “skip” buttons. Well, at least most of them run muted and that’s not a violation. Could you’ve imagined if all the ads had to be loud too?

