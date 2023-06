Google could have breached its video ad standards, making advertisers eligible for billions of dollars in refunds

When a marketer wants to buy ad spaces on YouTube , they can also choose to have those same ads run on different third-party websites that are part of the GVP network. On those websites, the ads must be displayed as pre-rolled commercials that appear once someone clicks on a video. They must also have audio, and the user should be able to skip them after five seconds. For advertisers to pay a commission to Google , they use TrueView data on the actual views of interested users, a.k.a. those who don’t skip the commercial after five seconds.Many of the TrueView in-stream skippable commercials that Adalytics surveyed were displayed in a way that contradicts Google’s definitions of in-stream. Primarily, ads were shown in small, out-stream video players on the corner or the side of the consumer’s viewpoint. Various of the analyzed commercials were played in a fully muted video player, and some were played on a loop.The report also suggested that, in some cases, there were multiple TrueView skippable in-stream ads shown on a consumer’s device at the same time. In other cases, the “Skip” button was effectively hidden from the consumer’s viewpoint. That makes watching the advertisement non-optional, which is, again, in breach of Google’s video ad policy.These methods of displaying TrueView skippable commercials on websites part of the GVP network could have artificially inflated the in-stream commercial video compensation rates. Advertisers who have relied on this ad video method could have had to pay higher costs. Currently, marketers pay close to $100 for every 1,000 completed (non-skipped) views of the ads Google sells. Those that autoplay are sold much cheaper, for about $5 per every thousand views.In a statement to the WSJ, Google has denied the allegations posed by the Adalytics repоrt, saying that: