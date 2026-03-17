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Galaxy Glasses leak points at Samsung entering the AI glasses market all guns blazing

Samsung may go directly against Meta’s best smart glasses with its first Galaxy Glasses.

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A woman using her smart glasses with with a pop-up music control menu visible next to her face.
Meta dominates the smart glasses market, but that could change this year. | Image by Meta
Over the coming months, Samsung is supposed to launch various new products, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Among those premieres, we are also likely to see the company finally joining the smart glasses market. While we still know relatively little about them, a new rumor about their battery suggests that Samsung may aim high.

The Galaxy Glasses may feature a large battery and a display


Samsung may equip its first smart glasses with a relatively big battery. The device that may be called Galaxy Glasses and has a model number EB-O200 may feature a 245 mAh battery with part number EB-BO200CAY, according to a SamMobile report.

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed whether the glasses will feature a display, the leaked battery capacity strongly suggests that would be the case. The Meta Ray-Ban Display features a 248 mAh battery, while the cell inside the version without a display is around 160 mAh.

It’s all about AI, though



Samsung has revealed very little about the upcoming smart glasses. An executive from the company has revealed that they will feature a camera at the level of the eyes and will connect to a smartphone that will process information from the camera. Earlier rumors claimed that the camera could use a 12MP sensor, and the glasses may include speakers, microphones, and touch-based controls.

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What type of smart glasses would you prefer?
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Similar to Meta’s partnership with Ray-Ban, Samsung has announced it will work with eyewear fashion brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the glasses. They will run on Android XR and use Gemini to handle the AI tasks. Google is also rumored to launch smart glasses sometime this year, while Apple’s entry to this market may be delayed until 2027.

One big issue to solve


Regardless of the features, all smart glasses boil down to putting a camera connected to an AI system on your face. That opens a whole new world of privacy concerns, which will certainly irk many people as soon as those gadgets become truly popular. I wouldn’t be surprised if most public places banned people from using such devices, which could stop them from becoming the smartphone replacement some of their fans dream of.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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