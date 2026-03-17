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This phone will make the iPhone 18 Pro battery feel horribly outdated

Fresh Xiaomi 18 Pro leak points at a major battery upgrade and a class-leading camera.

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A promotional image of the Xiaomi 17 Pro phones.
Xiaomi 17 Pro | Image by Xiaomi
Xiaomi has recently launched the Xiaomi 17 series outside of China, but rumors about the company’s future flagships are already surfacing. We have already seen information about the displays of the Xiaomi 18 series, the camera of the base model, and the bezels of the 18 Pro Max. Now, we have some first details about the Xiaomi 18 Pro.

Xiaomi 18 Pro may get a giant battery


The Xiaomi 18 Pro may feature a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. According to new information (source in Chinese) from leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will pack a battery with at least 7,000 mAh capacity. That would be a vast improvement over the 6,300 mAh battery of the Xiaomi 17 Pro.

The leaker also says that the upcoming flagship will feature “full-fledged wireless charging.” That suggests an upgrade from the 50W wireless charging on the Xiaomi 17 Pro.

On top of those improvements, the new model may also feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and what the leaker calls “full-level water resistance.” That’s as unspecific as the claimed wireless charging upgrade, but it could mean that the Xiaomi 18 Pro may have an IP69 rating instead of the IP68 on the current generation. That would match the rating of the OnePlus 15.

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Way ahead of Samsung and Apple



Reiterating earlier rumors, Digital Chat Station said that the Xiaomi 18 Pro may feature two 200MP sensors on the primary and the periscope telephoto cameras. The device will stick with the rear display that was introduced with the Xiaomi 17 Pro models, and it’s expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

What upgrade would make you switch your smartphone this year?
1 Votes


While specs alone don’t mean all that much, Xiaomi’s smaller Pro flagship will come with a battery that may be even larger than the rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max cell. Samsung is also unlikely to introduce a significant upgrade to the Galaxy S27 Ultra battery, leaving the two leading smartphone manufacturers far behind the Xiaomi devices.

Ready for some experiments


Chinese phones have been way ahead of their Western competitors for quite some time, but I’d love to see some riskier endeavors from Samsung and Apple. The iPhone 17 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra are great devices, but even imagining their overpowered versions with crazy specs makes me excited. That’s only a dream, but I’m more than ready to see those companies experimenting a little more.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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