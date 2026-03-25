The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 might not blow you away like the Fold 7 did last year, but it's definitely packing a lot under the hood.
1comment
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don't expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to look any different from the Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Last year Samsung blew us all away with the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. For the first time in who knows how long — we all do, it was a very long time — the company’s foldable smartphones once again matched and exceeded their rivals. They even gave some sales competition to the traditional Galaxy flagships.
The Fold 7, for example, was leaps ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in its design. Sleek and slim, the phone looked like it had skipped two generations of improvements. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 also took on a much more modern design, especially on the outside, where it ditched the display cutout where the cameras are housed.
From the renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it’s apparent that the phone will look exactly like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In addition, there are also rumors that the phone might ever so slightly be a little thicker than its impressive predecessor.
Even if the Fold 8 looks like the Fold 7, that’s not a bad thing at all. The Fold 7 is so well-designed that it’s still giving new foldables a run for their money. On the contrary, the slightly thicker chassis might be Samsung’s way of making the phone easier to unfold, because yes, some people had trouble opening the Fold 7 as its edges were so flat and slim.
According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That might seem unimpressive compared to some Chinese foldable phones but, to my mind, it is a very welcome upgrade from Samsung. The company has been very slow when it comes to improving battery capacities and charging speeds, so any upgrades at all are most welcome.
Speaking of charging speeds, the Fold 8 and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold will apparently support 45W charging speeds, up from 25W on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So that is another way that the Fold 8 is going to be a better phone on the inside.
Of course, we will also get the usual better processor and other minor upgrades as expected, but I haven’t even gotten to the best part. If Samsung does what I’m hoping for, and there’s no reason that it shouldn’t, then the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 upgrade will be waiting on the inside of the phone for when you unfold it: the display.
The Find N6 has a display crease that is much less pronounced and almost invisible at times compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But if the Fold 8 uses Samsung’s new display, it will not only beat the Find N6 but also the upcoming foldable iPhone, which reports allege will still have a crease, albeit a very shallow one.
And that is why I honestly think that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be the most important foldable smartphone that we will see this year. Don’t buy the foldable iPhone, at least not this year, and wait and see whether the wide-folding format catches on before splurging on a Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
No, I truly think that if there’s any foldable that will deserve your money this year, it will be the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The Fold 7, for example, was leaps ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in its design. Sleek and slim, the phone looked like it had skipped two generations of improvements. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 also took on a much more modern design, especially on the outside, where it ditched the display cutout where the cameras are housed.
Recommended For You
As July nears, the month when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch, reports have begun coming out about Samsung’s latest foldable flagship in the works. In fact, we actually now have Galaxy Z Fold 8 renders as well, and they make something very clear in my opinion: with the Fold 8, it’s the inside that matters.
Same old same old?
A render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8. | Image by Android Headlines
From the renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it’s apparent that the phone will look exactly like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In addition, there are also rumors that the phone might ever so slightly be a little thicker than its impressive predecessor.
Even if the Fold 8 looks like the Fold 7, that’s not a bad thing at all. The Fold 7 is so well-designed that it’s still giving new foldables a run for their money. On the contrary, the slightly thicker chassis might be Samsung’s way of making the phone easier to unfold, because yes, some people had trouble opening the Fold 7 as its edges were so flat and slim.
Recommended For You
If you had been hoping for a Galaxy foldable that was even sleeker than the Fold 7, then you might have to wait another year or two. However, if you were hoping for a Samsung foldable that features hardware-level improvements, keep reading, because do I have some good news for you.
Better battery and a better display?
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Fold 6. | Image by PhoneArena
According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That might seem unimpressive compared to some Chinese foldable phones but, to my mind, it is a very welcome upgrade from Samsung. The company has been very slow when it comes to improving battery capacities and charging speeds, so any upgrades at all are most welcome.
Speaking of charging speeds, the Fold 8 and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold will apparently support 45W charging speeds, up from 25W on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So that is another way that the Fold 8 is going to be a better phone on the inside.
Of course, we will also get the usual better processor and other minor upgrades as expected, but I haven’t even gotten to the best part. If Samsung does what I’m hoping for, and there’s no reason that it shouldn’t, then the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 upgrade will be waiting on the inside of the phone for when you unfold it: the display.
Samsung has solved the foldable crease and might just use that new display on the Fold 8 this year. If it does, then the company’s new foldable might feature a display even more impressive than the Oppo Find N6.
The Find N6 has a display crease that is much less pronounced and almost invisible at times compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But if the Fold 8 uses Samsung’s new display, it will not only beat the Find N6 but also the upcoming foldable iPhone, which reports allege will still have a crease, albeit a very shallow one.
Which foldable smartphone has your attention this year?
And that is why I honestly think that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be the most important foldable smartphone that we will see this year. Don’t buy the foldable iPhone, at least not this year, and wait and see whether the wide-folding format catches on before splurging on a Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
No, I truly think that if there’s any foldable that will deserve your money this year, it will be the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: