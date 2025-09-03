The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
But if you're interested in the next Samsung foldable, consider this piece of advice.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We have to thank Samsung for the latest episode of the "What could go wrong?" horror show – and in this one, the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 is in the limelight.
Now, hold your horses. If you're thinking we're dealing with exploding batteries or nasty green lines across the display, we're not.
Owners of older Galaxy Z Fold phones have also reported similar issues, which is why the phenomenon isn't technically "new", but it sure is for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – a device that's been here for, what, less than months now? A device, keep in mind, that starts at $2,000.
Last year, some Galaxy Z Fold 6 units began showing paint peeling problems soon after launch, with the finish around the frame flaking off. Samsung explained this as a side effect of using certain third-party chargers that aren't properly grounded. According to the company, these chargers can cause small electrical currents to leak when the phone is in use during charging.
With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, similar complaints have surfaced, but the explanation is less clear. Some users have reported paint chipping even when using only Samsung's own official chargers, which suggests that the problem may not be limited to electrical issues. This has led many to suspect a manufacturing or coating defect in some units, where the anodized layer wasn't applied properly or is more fragile than usual.
Samsung hasn't coughed up an official excuse for the Z Fold 7 yet, but let's be real – it's probably a cocktail of quirky electrical hiccups in some devices and a sprinkle of shaky quality control in others.
I know what I'm about to say is crazy, but it just so happens that I have a piece of advice that may fly with some of you… while others will reject it outright.
Instead of worrying about everything that could go wrong with the Galaxy Z Fold 7's paint, just get a silver Galaxy Z Fold 7 – that way, when the paint comes off (let's hope it never happens, but still), the contrast won't be as nasty.
Judging from what I've seen, Galaxy Z Fold 7 units that are in blue or black suffer the most – when the paint peels off, underneath it, a bright silver spot reveals itself and says "Bonjour!"
Really distracting stuff. Some might even say – hideous stuff.
But if you get the silver variant, things could at least appear differently, since the top coat and the underneath chassis could be the same hue.
Aesthetics aside, this issue is really limiting in itself – if I'm a Galaxy Z Fold 7 user and my battery starts to die while I'm at a friend's house (or somewhere in the city), I'd have to make a really tough decision:
Of course, you can always do what the Redditor PartyLikeAByzantine (cheers to that nickname) suggests:
…but I think you'd be better off without having to deal with chemical burns and a ruined phone.
Joking aside, whatever Samsung is doing with the paint job on these expensive foldables seems to be very wrong. Last time around, the company blamed third-party chargers, but if it turns out that even original Samsung bricks can cause damage, the company will have to suffer the consequences. People might resort to the ultimate solution – getting a device from a rival company.
Maybe Apple's foldable iPhone?
What the hell is going on?
Image by PhoneArena
Image by aeonglitz, Reddit
Is there a solution?
Image by PhoneArena
Recommended Stories
Obviously, my advice is applicable only for those of you who haven't yet bought the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or who are saving money for the Z Fold 8. Samsung may solve the problem by 2026, but I wouldn't take any risks – certainly not when the paint has been coming off for two years in a row.
Should I charge my battery, or should I let my phone turn off right now? Should I risk using a third-party brick and see my paint come off?
