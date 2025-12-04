Don't you dare buy a foldable in 2025! Wait until the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is nigh, for big changes are underway
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
You can do whatever you want with your money, but if I was to choose, I wouldn't let you buy a foldable phone right now. Not today, not tomorrow, not at any point in the remaining weeks of 2025.
The reason I'm saying this isn't simply because price hikes are expected to arrive in the near future. As I'm sure you've already heard, there's a RAM drama in the tech world: AI and data centers are driving demand so sharply that memory supplies are tightening and costs are beginning to climb across the industry.

No – foldables are expensive, premium gadgets. He who wants to rock a phone that bends isn't on a budget to begin with.
No – foldables are expensive, premium gadgets. He who wants to rock a phone that bends isn't on a budget to begin with.
But I'd say that it's best to wait until 2026 in order to get more for your dollar.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 improvements
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung may have put real effort into the Galaxy Z Fold 7's redesign, especially with that slimmer hinge and cleaner frame, but two problems still held it back. Battery life was mediocre, and charging speeds were stuck in the past.
Word on the street is that Samsung has managed to re-engineer the inside of the Fold 8 to handle 45W fast charging, which is the speed you get on the latest S-series Ultra and Plus models. Even better, after four generations of recycling the same underwhelming 4,400 mAh cell, the Fold 8 is rumored to finally get a larger battery, possibly around 5,000 mAh. Anything in that range would be a serious upgrade after four generations stuck at the same 4,400 mAh.
Considering the Fold 7 took nearly 90 minutes for a full charge at just 25W, this move is a welcomed one (and long overdue). While it probably won't hit the rumored 60W speeds of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, 45W is a realistic and necessary boost given the foldable's thin body and dual-battery complexity. The only weak spot that seems to remain is wireless charging, which looks like it's staying at a slow 15W – still behind what the competition offers.
Beyond power, expect a refinement year: better durability, S Pen support coming back, and hopefully, an even shallower crease.
The iPhone Fold looks good, too
Concept image of a Foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider
Of course, Samsung isn't the only player in town. Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone is reportedly lined up for 2026, landing with the iPhone 18 Pro series.
Apple's goal is pretty bold: a crease-free foldable. To get there, the company is reportedly using a carefully treated liquid metal alloy and a hinge design unlike anything we've seen in current foldables. The rumored specs are interesting, too: a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, two rear cameras, around 12 GB of RAM, and storage up to 1 TB. The battery could land somewhere in the 5,000–5,500 mAh range, which is an instant "yay".
There is one compromise, though. Rumors say the device will ship with a dual-camera setup instead of the triple-camera system that the Pro and Pro Max carry. That means no dedicated telephoto lens – something you'll definitely feel when comparing zoom quality to foldables like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
And with the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2 nm process with major gains in speed and efficiency, performance should be a strength from day one.
Let's not forget about the Oppo Find N6
The Oppo Find N5 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Next, Oppo's Find N6 is gearing up to join the fight, and if the rumors are accurate, it could be even thinner than its already razor-slim predecessor, the Oppo Find N5.
I've spent some time with the Find N5, and honestly, it's a beast: sturdy, snappy, elegant, capable. It doesn't feel fragile at all, even though its folded thickness barely clears the USB-C port. So when I hear that the Find N6 might slim down even further – potentially under 4.2 mm when open – I can't help but wonder how Oppo plans to pull that off.
Besides the rumored thinness, the screens could get larger: an inner panel over 8.1 inches and an outer display at around 6.6 inches. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected, meaning top-tier performance (again).
Battery capacity might cross 6,000 mAh, and the camera setup could get major upgrades, including a larger main sensor, a 50MP periscope lens, and even a multispectral sensor for better color accuracy.
Oppo wants the crown badly.
Put down your wallet
I know you're in the shopping mood right now.
It's December, and the latest models like the Z Fold 7 and the Find N5 are looking pretty tempting on the shelves. But trust me on this: 2026 is shaping up to be a monumental year for foldables, bringing necessary refinements that will redefine the category.
To those of you who are absolutely set on grabbing the current Find N5 or the Z Fold 7, all I can say is this: wait a few more months. Once the next-generation models hit the market, the current phones will inevitably see a significant price drop.
I know I said we wouldn't talk about money at the start of the article, but, hey, it always feels good to get the most bang for your buck, even if you're not on a budget.
