Galaxy phones to stay away from, if you don't want to try your hand at the green line horror
Ah, the green line issue – a plague that's tormented mainly Samsung phone owners with AMOLED screens for years now!
A recent spike of complaints unleashed the users' fears that they might wake up to a marred display on their brand-new flagship.
Heck, it doesn't matter if it's a $1299 or a $129 phone – the green line phenomenon is as nasty as it gets.
Also, are there any Galaxy phones out there that are more prone to the green line nightmare? If yes, which ones – and should you avoid them?
If you expect something to go wrong with your brand-new $1299 flagship, well… that could mean you're a special kind of pessimist by nature. You probably see the glass half full, but full of strychnine, that's all.
Not to say there's anything fundamentally wrong with the S24 Ultra as a whole, but shortly after its release, many users started complaining about a thin green line appearing on its gorgeous screen.
Other than running down vertically across the S24 Ultra’s display with no option to go away on its own, the green line doesn't do anything else – it just sits there. The phone is fully operational.
Of course, having a thin green line on your phone's display is definitely not an "it’s a feature, not a bug" type of situation. Lines – no matter how thin, or whatever color – have no place on a phone’s display.
If you think this is a "new" phenomenon, you'd be wrong.
We've reported occurrences of the green line horror in devices as back as 2016, when some Motorola DROID Turbo 2 units suffered from the same screen illness. This is what it looked like:
In 2017, a pink line marred the Galaxy S7 edge display:
So let's dive a bit deeper and see what's the deal!
The Galaxy S24 Ultra shocker
If, however, we're talking about the Galaxy S24 Ultra – this year's maxed-out Samsung champion – it could actually be useful to be somewhat pessimistic about it.
Older devices are not line-proof
Photo via Motorola Community
A photo mix of affected phones from Reddit, Samsung, AT&T and Vodafone forums
Foldables are not line-proof as well… and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting it!
Also, the same phenomenon manifested itself – just in pink, not in green – on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 devices. Here, take a look:
That's not all, as even Apple is not spared. Here's the iPhone X which is also prone to getting an extra line on its display:
Google is not excluded from the party. In 2023, there were reports about the Pixel Fold getting the nasty lines, too.
OnePlus is not immune to the pesky display problem as well. You get the point.
The green line issue primarily affects phones with AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays, although it's not limited to green, as seen above. You can have it in pink or in white.
Several things can cause green lines to show up and screw up your display:
The only solution that works 100% of the time is to have your display unit changed. If you're out of warranty, or you're not feeling like paying a ton of money for an out-of-warranty service, here's what you can do:
The above will work in only a handful of cases, so don't expect to magically sort out your problem. You can try, though.
Preventive measures:
While there are troubleshooting steps and potential solutions, severe or persistent display issues may require professional repair or replacement. There's no way around it.
When buying second hand electronic gadgets, one needs a fair share of luck.
If you like getting flagships on the budget, you're either looking at a killer deal (with present-time flagships, that's rarely the case) or you're buying a used phone.
If the idea of a green line bothers you a lot – frankly, who wouldn't be bothered by it – a Samsung-centric news site by the name of SamMobile suggests avoiding the following Galaxy phones from these series:
Of course, by being susceptible to the green line issue, the above series are not guaranteed to be flawed in every unit out there. Quite the contrary.
The number of affected units remains relatively low compared to the total sales volume of these product lines, which have collectively sold tens of millions of units.
The issue primarily impacts Samsung devices featuring Super AMOLED displays, and similar reports have surfaced regarding phones from other manufacturers using Samsung displays, as we've discussed above.
I've seen people use phones with screens so cracked, I wasn't even mad. Actually, it's kind of amazing.
That's on them, though: they dropped their shiny handset, or threw it against a wall. They're responsible for mishandling it.
Having a green line appear on your phone – be it a flagship or a budget-friendly friend – is not cool. I'm not getting into metaphysical debates as to why that's the case.
Instead, I'm keeping it strictly practical. That being said, having a green line on the screen will most certainly impact the resale value and marketability of your phone – in a negative way.
So, I wish you the best of luck: cracks and lines, not even once!
P.S. If you're out of luck and your phone displays a line, but it's still in warranty, insist that your service company changes your display. Don't accept anything less!
The green line horror: why and how?
Which Galaxy phones to avoid?
It's not the end of the world (yet it feels like it)
