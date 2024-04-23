Galaxy phones to stay away from, if you don't want to try your hand at the green line horror

The green line horror: why and how?

Hardware damage : Physical damage to the smartphone's display or internal components can lead to abnormal display behavior, including colored lines.

Display driver issues : Problems with the display driver or related hardware can result in abnormal color rendering on the screen.

Software glitches : Occasionally, software bugs or conflicts can cause display abnormalities, although this is less common compared to hardware issues.

Manufacturing defects : Some smartphones may experience display issues due to manufacturing defects or quality control issues.

Software updates : This sounds scary, but many users report the green line horror begins after they've installed an update…

Tips for potential solutions (don't hold your breath, though)

Restart the phone : Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches causing display abnormalities.

Perform a factory reset : If software issues persist, performing a factory reset (after backing up important data) can help eliminate software conflicts.

Preventive measures:



Use protective cases and screen protectors to minimize the risk of physical damage.

Avoid exposing the phone to extreme temperatures or environments that could damage the internal components.

Handle the phone with care and avoid dropping or mishandling it.

Which Galaxy phones to avoid?

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S22

Galaxy Note 20

It's not the end of the world (yet it feels like it)

So, I wish you the best of luck: cracks and lines, not even once!

