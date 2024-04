Galaxy phones to stay away from, if you don't want to try your hand at the green line horror

The green line horror: why and how?

Tips for potential solutions (don't hold your breath, though)

Which Galaxy phones to avoid?

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S22

Galaxy Note 20

It's not the end of the world (yet it feels like it)

So, I wish you the best of luck: cracks and lines, not even once!



Foldables are not line-proof as well… and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting it Also, the same phenomenon manifested itself – just in pink, not in green – on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 devices. Here, take a look:That's not all, as even Apple is not spared. Here's the iPhone X which is also prone to getting an extra line on its display:Google is not excluded from the party. In 2023, there were reports about the Pixel Fold getting the nasty lines , too.OnePlus is not immune to the pesky display problem as well. You get the point.The green line issue primarily affects phones with AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays, although it's not limited to green, as seen above. You can have it in pink or in white.Several things can cause green lines to show up and screw up your display:The only solution that works 100% of the time is to have your display unit changed. If you're out of warranty, or you're not feeling like paying a ton of money for an out-of-warranty service, here's what you can do:The above will work in only a handful of cases, so don't expect to magically sort out your problem. You can try, though.While there are troubleshooting steps and potential solutions, severe or persistent display issues may require professional repair or replacement. There's no way around it.When buying second hand electronic gadgets, one needs a fair share of luck.If you like getting flagships on the budget, you're either looking at a killer deal (with present-time flagships, that's rarely the case) or you're buying a used phone.If the idea of a green line bothers you a lot – frankly, who wouldn't be bothered by it – a Samsung-centric news site by the name of SamMobile suggests avoiding the following Galaxy phones from these series:Of course, by being susceptible to the green line issue, the above series are not guaranteed to be flawed in every unit out there. Quite the contrary.The number of affected units remains relatively low compared to the total sales volume of these product lines, which have collectively sold tens of millions of units.The issue primarily impacts Samsung devices featuring Super AMOLED displays, and similar reports have surfaced regarding phones from other manufacturers using Samsung displays, as we've discussed above.I've seen people use phones with screens so cracked, I wasn't even mad. Actually, it's kind of amazing.That's on them, though: they dropped their shiny handset, or threw it against a wall. They're responsible for mishandling it.Having a green line appear on your phone – be it a flagship or a budget-friendly friend – is not cool. I'm not getting into metaphysical debates as to why that's the case.Instead, I'm keeping it strictly practical. That being said, having a green line on the screen will most certainly impact the resale value and marketability of your phone – in a negative way.Having an extra line or two diminishes perceived reliability and limits the pool of potential buyers who prefer devices in optimal condition.P.S. If you're out of luck and your phone displays a line, but it's still in warranty, insist that your service company changes your display. Don't accept anything less!