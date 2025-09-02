Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already showing a nasty problem – and you've seen it before
The $2K Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already suffering from paint chipping — the same problem that frustrated Fold 6 owners last year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one fancy-looking device and has become quite popular after its official reveal in July. But now, some mere months after, some Galaxy Z Fold 7 buyers are starting to experience issues... and something similar happened before with its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Some Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners took it to Reddit to complain about a weird hardware issue that was previously observed to happen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well: paint chipping. Yep, you read that right: for some people, the gorgeous Z Fold 7 color jobs are peeling off.
And this has happened before. There's even a Samsung support page for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which suggests that a poorly grounded third-party charger can affect the phone's anodized aluminum body. Basically, Samsung says on that page that leakage from the charger can deteriorate the protective finish on metal surfaces (the anodization) of the Galaxy phone.
However, one person on Reddit says they used a 25W official Samsung charger. So, it's either that Samsung's chargers aren't that well-designed to prevent it, or that the paint process the company used is to blame.
Whatever the real reason for the issue is, it bothers me that it's been around since the Fold 6 and has not been addressed with the Fold 7. Luckily, it doesn't seem to happen to too many people, but still, we're talking about an almost $2K phone. In 2025.
It seems that the issue is not linked to a particular color. The people who complained about the paint chipping off their new foldable phones claim they have not dropped the phones.
In the support page, Samsung advises users to use only official Samsung chargers, which are reportedly designed to prevent such issues.
