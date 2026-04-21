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At this massive discount, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is much harder to ignore

Amazon's ongoing promo may not last much longer, so be quick if you want to save.

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A person holding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE folded, showing its cover screen.
Why pay $1,000+ for a clamshell foldable when this buddy is so cheap right now? | Image by PhoneArena

Have you always wanted to experience the clamshell foldable lifestyle? Now's your chance to do it without paying a premium price. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just dropped under $600 at Amazon, making it a steal you just can't ignore.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is also on sale right now, will set you back around $900. Sure, that's a true flagship model, but the Fan Edition is still a perfectly good choice for first-time users. Plus, you're getting the larger storage configuration (256GB) here. 

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: now $360 cheaper

$360 off (38%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a great choice for first-time clamshell phone users. The device packs 256GB of storage and boasts a premium build, making it a solid pick for Samsung fans. The best part is that you can now buy it for $360 off at Amazon in its Black color variant.
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This Android phone resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 6 design, featuring a beautiful 3.4-inch cover screen and a fantastic 6.7-inch main panel, delivering smooth visuals in all conditions.

The processor is another standout here. With its Exynos 2400 potential, the device delivers more horsepower than the Razr+ (2025), giving you a stutter-free experience with browsing and other daily tasks. 

Of course, you're also getting some Galaxy AI features, including Gemini Live and Now Brief, to make your daily experience even more enjoyable. It's also pretty capable for everyday photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide sensor.

While the specs are more than decent given the current asking price, it's the software support that wins me over with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. With seven years of continuous OS and security patches, your device stays safe and reliable for years to come. 

Ultimately, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may not be the best flip phone money can buy, but it checks enough boxes for most users. Thanks to its capable SoC, premium design and reliable software, it's actually one of the hottest mid-range options. And now that it's a huge $360 off its original price on Amazon, it's even harder to ignore.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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