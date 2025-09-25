Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic remains a solid bargain at $140 off

The clock is ticking, but you still have time to save big on the impressive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
A close-up of a person holding the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, showing its new design and display.
A couple of weeks ago, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic dropped to an irresistible price, following a generous 28% discount at Woot. Guess what? The promo is still available, allowing you to get the latest Galaxy Classic timepiece for $359.99 instead of $499.99 — a solid $140 price cut.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: get for 28% off

$359 99
$499 99
$140 off (28%)
Woot is still letting you save big on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The timepiece initially dropped by $140 a couple of weeks ago, and the awesome sale is still live. This is the Bluetooth-only version, which ships with a one-year Samsung warranty for peace of mind.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: save $54

$54 off (11%)
Prefer getting the device at Amazon? Over here, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available for 11% off its original price. This promo is only available on the model in White, and it won't remain live for long.
Buy at Amazon

Even better, the device ships with a one-year Samsung warranty. Given that Woot regularly sells tech with a 90-day limited warranty, this promo gives you peace of mind along with a fantastic discount. Still rather get the Watch 8 Classic at Amazon? In that case, you’d have to be OK with a significantly smaller price cut — $54, to be exact.

Featuring an upgraded design, the new Galaxy Watch is much more comfortable to wear. Unlike the Watch 6 Classic, it hugs your wrist better and wobbles less — a welcome improvement if you want to get more accurate metrics.

When it comes to features, this Samsung wearable has the whole shebang. Thanks to the better fit, heart rate readings are significantly more accurate. During our time with it — check out our Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review for context — we were also impressed by the auto workout detection feature. As soon as you start running, the device knows! Factor in the detailed sleep tracking, dual-band GPS, blood pressure monitoring, and ECG, and you’ve got every feature you can possibly need on your wrist.

What about battery life? You can expect about a day and a half of use between charges. Sure, that’s not as awe-inspiring as a Garmin Watch, but considering all its features and ultra-intuitive Wear OS interface, we’d say it’s more than decent.

Sure, Amazon might launch an attractive promo on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic during next month’s Prime Big Deal Days. But if you want to save right now, you should absolutely pick Woot’s $140 discount. And remember — the sale will end in five days, though it could always vanish sooner.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
