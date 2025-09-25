The new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic remains a solid bargain at $140 off
The clock is ticking, but you still have time to save big on the impressive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
A couple of weeks ago, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic dropped to an irresistible price, following a generous 28% discount at Woot. Guess what? The promo is still available, allowing you to get the latest Galaxy Classic timepiece for $359.99 instead of $499.99 — a solid $140 price cut.
Even better, the device ships with a one-year Samsung warranty. Given that Woot regularly sells tech with a 90-day limited warranty, this promo gives you peace of mind along with a fantastic discount. Still rather get the Watch 8 Classic at Amazon? In that case, you’d have to be OK with a significantly smaller price cut — $54, to be exact.
When it comes to features, this Samsung wearable has the whole shebang. Thanks to the better fit, heart rate readings are significantly more accurate. During our time with it — check out our Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review for context — we were also impressed by the auto workout detection feature. As soon as you start running, the device knows! Factor in the detailed sleep tracking, dual-band GPS, blood pressure monitoring, and ECG, and you’ve got every feature you can possibly need on your wrist.
Sure, Amazon might launch an attractive promo on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic during next month’s Prime Big Deal Days. But if you want to save right now, you should absolutely pick Woot’s $140 discount. And remember — the sale will end in five days, though it could always vanish sooner.
Featuring an upgraded design, the new Galaxy Watch is much more comfortable to wear. Unlike the Watch 6 Classic, it hugs your wrist better and wobbles less — a welcome improvement if you want to get more accurate metrics.
What about battery life? You can expect about a day and a half of use between charges. Sure, that’s not as awe-inspiring as a Garmin Watch, but considering all its features and ultra-intuitive Wear OS interface, we’d say it’s more than decent.
