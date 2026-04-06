Limited-time deal just slashed $130 off Samsung’s best-looking watch, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
The watch is just unmissable right now, so don't miss out!
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A person holding a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image by PhoneArena
You know what a huge Galaxy Watch 8 Classic fan I am. So, you’ll understand why I decided to write a dedicated deal post the moment I saw that Amazon is selling this high-end smartwatch at a massive 26% discount. Courtesy of this markdown, you can pick one up for just south of $370, which is a whole $130 off its usual cost of around $500.
Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this promo now, as this is a “Limited-time deal,” meaning it might not last too long. And while the watch may be far from affordable even with this price cut, it’s actually a really tempting offering, as it’s one of the best smartwatches you can get and is loaded with features.
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I do mean loaded. It comes with all the health-tracking stuff a timepiece of this caliber usually rocks, including Sammy’s body composition analysis, ECG, sleep and stress tracking, and of course, blood pressure sensing. On the lifestyle front, it supports dual-band GPS so that you’ll have a better satellite connection even in high-density areas like New York, as well as NFC that lets you make contactless payments in the sleekest way possible—only by twisting your wrist. And since it runs on Wear OS, you’ll be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store.
All of that gets powered by a 445mAh battery, which provides about two days of juice on a single charge. And while this isn’t ideal, it’s actually the norm for most lifestyle smartwatches, like the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Pixel Watch 4.
On the bright side, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has something that those two lack—probably the most stylish design on the market. Now, I know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I can easily envision myself rocking this bad boy on my wrist while wearing a fancy suit at a gala or a super-important business meeting. Plus, it not only looks premium, it feels the part too. Its stainless steel case and Sapphire Crystal display allow it to deliver a high-end feel to the touch, all while boasting high durability.
So, yeah! Obviously, I am in love with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic—just like every Sammy fanboy probably. But don’t just take my word for it—test it yourself. Order one on Amazon now and see exactly why the retailer has sold over 1,000 units in the past month.
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