$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra battery and charging leak suggests subtle but smart upgrades

A new certification reveals Samsung's quiet improvements in battery capacity.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra battery and charging leak suggests subtle but smart upgrades
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has been in the leaks recently, and we even saw its slight redesign leak a few days ago. Now, the tablet's battery and charging speeds have leaked, giving us a little more info about the upcoming device. 

A Samsung device carrying model numbers SM-X930, SM-X936B, and SM-X936N has been spotted in Finland's SGS Fimko certification platform. These model numbers are known to be associated with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The document shows that the device sports an 11,600mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. 

As you can probably tell already, there's no upgrade in the charging speed department. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also sported 45W charging speeds. However, the battery cell is bigger now, at 11,600mAh from the 11,200mAh on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It's not a huge jump, but it's still there. 



It should offer better battery life coupled with the more power-efficient chip, rumored for the device. The Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are said to come with a 3nm chip (this could be the Dimensity 9400+ as per rumors), while the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra use a 4nm chip (the Dimensity 9300+). 

What matters most to you in a Galaxy Tab?

Vote View Result

So this more power-efficient processor should allow for better battery life on the Tab S11 Ultra. 12GB of RAM is expected for the base models, and 16GB of RAM for the models sporting 1TB of storage. 

Both upcoming tablets are rumored to come with One UI 8.0 (based on Android 16) out of the box. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has already shown its face in leaks, and we now suspect it will have only one front-facing camera instead of the dual front-facing camera setup that its predecessor came with. On the back, the tablet is expected to rock two cameras. 

These two tablets are said to come out before the end of 2025. They will face Apple's powerful iPad Pro and the iPad Air for the hearts of tablet buyers. Apple recently released new models from the iPad Air lineup, quite similar to the older generation in terms of design but with specced-up internals. An M5-powered iPad Pro is expected later this year. Let's see what Samsung has in store to compete! 

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless