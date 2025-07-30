Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra battery and charging leak suggests subtle but smart upgrades
A new certification reveals Samsung's quiet improvements in battery capacity.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has been in the leaks recently, and we even saw its slight redesign leak a few days ago. Now, the tablet's battery and charging speeds have leaked, giving us a little more info about the upcoming device.
A Samsung device carrying model numbers SM-X930, SM-X936B, and SM-X936N has been spotted in Finland's SGS Fimko certification platform. These model numbers are known to be associated with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The document shows that the device sports an 11,600mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.
So this more power-efficient processor should allow for better battery life on the Tab S11 Ultra. 12GB of RAM is expected for the base models, and 16GB of RAM for the models sporting 1TB of storage.
These two tablets are said to come out before the end of 2025. They will face Apple's powerful iPad Pro and the iPad Air for the hearts of tablet buyers. Apple recently released new models from the iPad Air lineup, quite similar to the older generation in terms of design but with specced-up internals. An M5-powered iPad Pro is expected later this year. Let's see what Samsung has in store to compete!
As you can probably tell already, there's no upgrade in the charging speed department. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also sported 45W charging speeds. However, the battery cell is bigger now, at 11,600mAh from the 11,200mAh on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It's not a huge jump, but it's still there.
The certification. | Image Credit - XP
It should offer better battery life coupled with the more power-efficient chip, rumored for the device. The Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are said to come with a 3nm chip (this could be the Dimensity 9400+ as per rumors), while the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra use a 4nm chip (the Dimensity 9300+).
Both upcoming tablets are rumored to come with One UI 8.0 (based on Android 16) out of the box. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has already shown its face in leaks, and we now suspect it will have only one front-facing camera instead of the dual front-facing camera setup that its predecessor came with. On the back, the tablet is expected to rock two cameras.
