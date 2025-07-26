$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra spotted in real-world image sporting an infamous design

A real-world image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brings somewhat disappointing news.

Samsung Display Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with box components
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has been spotted in a real-world photograph, leaving no doubt that the tablet will feature a water drop notch on its display. Abandoning the previous notch also means that Samsung is opting for a singular front-facing camera, instead of the previous dual-camera strategy.

Previously leaked Tab S11 specs have revealed that this year’s Tab Ultra will very likely be powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It will also sport 12 GB of RAM, and come with Android 16 out of the box. The major visual change, however, seems to be the lack of two front cameras.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a water drop notch. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital - Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra spotted in real-world image sporting an infamous design
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a water drop notch. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital


This means that Samsung will only use a single front camera. Whether this camera gets an upgrade to account for the loss of a second sensor remains to be seen. Furthermore, on a more personal note, I’ve always found water drop notches very visually unappealing.

Do you have strong feelings about water drop notches?

Vote View Result


For starters, I’ve always felt like these notches seem so out of place on a sleek, modern device like the Tab S11 Ultra. The previous notch design, despite taking up more screen real estate, just looked so much better in my opinion.

But also, for me, water drop notches are the outdated display cutouts that started this whole trend in the first place. I’ve always wanted perfect displays on my gadgets: no dead pixels, no scratches, and definitely no cutouts. However, after Apple popularized the notch, it became almost impossible to find a good phone without one. The notch then evolved into the somewhat more palatable punch hole design, but displays still have to compromise the visual experience.



For me, the water drop notch is a straight-up dealbreaker. I’d rather use the Tab S10 Ultra or an iPad that has Apple’s new signature notch design. I’ve still got my fingers crossed that the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model looks how Apple wants it to look: a perfect display with no cutouts.

Because, while the RedMagic 10 Pro looks absolutely fantastic, I doubt that the industry is going to ditch notches and punch holes as a whole until Apple does it first, unfortunately.

