Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon’s Spring Sale ends tomorrow, but you can still grab the Galaxy Tab S11 for a bargain

The tablet is indispensable at its current price, so don't miss out!

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Galaxy Tab S11 with display turned on.
Galaxy Tab S11 with display turned on. | Image by PhoneArena

We’re sadly almost at the end of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, as March 31 is tomorrow. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t still save big on some of the best Samsung tablets on the market. While the Galaxy Tab S10+ is a true bargain for those looking for a 12.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S11 is also on sale right now, making it a no-brainer for anyone looking for an uber-premium 11-incher.

Amazon is currently offering a sweet, sweet $120 discount on the 256GB storage model. This means you can get one of Samsung’s latest premium slates for less than $740, which is a bargain price given the long-term value this bad boy represents.

Galaxy Tab S11 256GB: Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (15%)
Amazon has slashed $120 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S11, dropping the price to just under $680. For a device that packs this much power and versatility, it’s a total steal. You’ll need to move fast, though, as an offer this good definitely won't last forever.
Buy at Amazon

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With a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, this slate is an absolute powerhouse. I’m willing to bet my title as one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters—something I cherish from the bottom of my heart—that this tablet can handle absolutely any app or game on the Google Play Store without a hitch. It’s that powerful, which automatically makes it a solid choice for work or if you’re looking for a tablet that will remain relevant for years.

With seven years of software support, you won’t be searching for a replacement soon—unless you break it, but that’s another story. I trust you’ll be careful with it, especially so you don't crack that gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with its 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. After all, if you break it, you won’t be able to enjoy Game of Thrones and how Khaleesi rides her dragon in stunning quality.

Beyond the stellar performance and breathtaking display, you’re also getting an 8,400mAh battery, which provides more than enough power to get you through the entire day without any unnecessary drama. And when you factor in the fact that you’re also getting an S Pen inside the box, the value proposition of the Galaxy Tab S11 is just too good to ignore at $120 off. So, don’t miss out—tap one of the deal buttons in this article and score a unit at a bargain price today!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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