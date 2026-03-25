Galaxy Tab S10+ does 95% of what the Tab S11 Ultra can and is now $160 off on Amazon
The tablet is worth every penny, so don't miss out!
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Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background. | Image by Samsung
This year’s Amazon Spring Sale has brought some pretty unmissable tablet deals to splurge on. One of the standout offers is that sweet $160 discount on none other than the uber-premium Galaxy Tab S10+.
With this price cut, bargain hunters can score the 256GB model for just south of $840. Not too shabby, considering the tablet’s usual cost is around $1,000 and that it ranks among the best slates on the market. While the latest high-end tablets from Samsung are the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, the tech giant didn’t introduce a “Plus” model, which means the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the perfect middle ground between the 11-inch Tab S11 and the 14.6-inch Tab S11 Ultra.
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Yep, boasting a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a high 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR support, our friend here is the tablet you’d want to get if the Tab S11 is too small for you, but you don’t really need all the real estate the top-of-the-line Tab S11 Ultra has to offer. Plus, it rocks a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it’s great for watching movies, checking out PhoneArena’s YouTube videos, and even streaming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is more than just a tablet for entertainment, as it rocks high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ silicon and 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, it can tackle any task, app, or game you throw its way. It’s so powerful that it can easily handle heavy multitasking in Samsung DeX, making it a solid pick for work.
To top this off, it comes with an included S Pen in the box, so you’ll be able to use the stylus to take notes faster or even make a sketch or two if that’s more your thing. And with seven years of software updates, it will last you for a long, long time. Therefore, don’t hesitate! If the Galaxy Tab S10+ fits the bill, act fast and save now while the deal lasts!
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