Galaxy Tab S10+ does 95% of what the Tab S11 Ultra can and is now $160 off on Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $160 on Amazon! $160 off (16%) Amazon is offering a hefty $160 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+, dropping this powerhouse below $840. The tablet packs high-end performance and a stunning display, making it equally capable of being your new entertainment device and workhorse. Act quickly and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Yep, boasting a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a high 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR support, our friend here is the tablet you’d want to get if the Tab S11 is too small for you, but you don’t really need all the real estate the top-of-the-line Tab S11 Ultra has to offer. Plus, it rocks a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it’s great for watching movies, checking out PhoneArena’s YouTube videos, and even streaming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.Of course, the+ is more than just a tablet for entertainment, as it rocks high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ silicon and 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, it can tackle any task, app, or game you throw its way. It’s so powerful that it can easily handle heavy multitasking in Samsung DeX, making it a solid pick for work.To top this off, it comes with an included S Pen in the box, so you’ll be able to use the stylus to take notes faster or even make a sketch or two if that’s more your thing. And with seven years of software updates, it will last you for a long, long time. Therefore, don’t hesitate! If the+ fits the bill, act fast and save now while the deal lasts!