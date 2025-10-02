Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB in Moonstone Gray: Save $100! $100 off (10%) The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ in Moonstone Gray is selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $900. This is one of the best tablets money can buy, delivering top-notch performance and packing a gorgeous display. It's perfect for both work and play. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy Tab S10+: Save up to $600 with a trade-in! $399 99 $999 99 $600 off (60%) Alternatively, you can save up to $600 on this powerhouse at Samsung, as long as you have an eligible device to trade-in. So, if you do have an old tablet you're willing to part with, be sure to check out Samsung's offer as well. Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Thanks to Amazon’s offer, you’ll have to spend about $900, which sure isn’t on the affordable side, but it’s much better than splurging around $1,000. If you want to save more, be sure to check out Samsung’s trade-in deal, too. The tech giant is currently offering up to $600 off with eligible trade-ins. This means you could snag a brand-new+ for as low as $399.99, which is a bonkers price for all the value this tablet brings to the table.We could say that it ticks all the right boxes, except for the affordable price one. For instance, it boasts powerful performance thanks to its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. So, whether you use your tablet for basic stuff like watching videos, web browsing, and occasional gaming, or for work and running demanding apps, it’s got your back in every scenario.Speaking of watching videos, its stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display features a 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR support, allowing it to deliver a mesmerising viewing experience. Additionally, the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it ideal for streaming movies and TV series.Basically, when we factor everything in, it turns out that the+ is perfect if you want a reliable tablet for work or school, which can also double as your go-to entertainment device when it’s time to mellow out on your couch. Therefore, don’t hesitate—grab one for less with this deal now!