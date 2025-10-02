Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Boasting high-end performance and a gorgeous display, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is a top choice for shoppers at its current price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S10+ may technically be an older model, but it’s still the Android tablet to get if you want a powerful device with a stunning 12.4-inch display. And since Samsung didn’t release a plus-sized Galaxy Tab S11 this year, the Tab S10+ remains highly relevant.
Of course, as you’d expect, this isn’t a budget-friendly device, so snagging it at a discount is always welcome. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and grab the 256GB version on Amazon while you can still save $100 on the Moonstone Gray model.
Thanks to Amazon’s offer, you’ll have to spend about $900, which sure isn’t on the affordable side, but it’s much better than splurging around $1,000. If you want to save more, be sure to check out Samsung’s trade-in deal, too. The tech giant is currently offering up to $600 off with eligible trade-ins. This means you could snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ for as low as $399.99, which is a bonkers price for all the value this tablet brings to the table.
Speaking of watching videos, its stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display features a 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR support, allowing it to deliver a mesmerising viewing experience. Additionally, the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it ideal for streaming movies and TV series.
Basically, when we factor everything in, it turns out that the Galaxy Tab S10+ is perfect if you want a reliable tablet for work or school, which can also double as your go-to entertainment device when it’s time to mellow out on your couch. Therefore, don’t hesitate—grab one for less with this deal now!
We could say that it ticks all the right boxes, except for the affordable price one. For instance, it boasts powerful performance thanks to its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. So, whether you use your tablet for basic stuff like watching videos, web browsing, and occasional gaming, or for work and running demanding apps, it’s got your back in every scenario.
