Walmart's exclusive sale makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ a very compelling pick
At $129 off its original price, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ becomes a very attractive pick for mid-range tablet fans.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ might not be the best Android tablet, but it’s now a seriously good choice for those after a device with a large screen and an S Pen. How so? Well, Walmart is selling it for a huge $129 off its original $649.99 asking price. That brings the 13.1-inch device down to $520.99 — a very attractive price that no other merchant matches.
For context, both Amazon and Walmart are currently offering a $70 discount on the Samsung tablet with 128GB of storage. That’s also the price cut at the Samsung Store, available without a trade-in. That said, if you don’t mind trading in an older device in good condition, you can get the Tab S10 FE+ for up to $400 off.
Beyond the display, this bad boy packs a capable Exynos 1580 chip under the hood, breezing through daily tasks. That said, as the performance benchmarks in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ review show, it might not be the best choice for heavy gaming. Not everyone gets a tablet exclusively to play games, of course, but it’s still worth noting.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ checks all the boxes for mid-range tablet enthusiasts. To begin with, it comes with a good-looking 13.1-inch 90Hz display and a sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution. Although it doesn’t give you the best scrolling experience, it still offers fantastic visuals. If you’re all about streaming, you’d be happy with what this slate has to offer.
Another great thing about this Android tablet is its AI features. With Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Handwriting Help, and more, you’ll enjoy a smoother, more intuitive tablet experience. And with an S Pen and a long battery life of over 17 hours with nonstop streaming, the Tab S10 FE+ really stands out. If you agree, now’s your chance to score a hefty $129 discount with Walmart’s exclusive deal.
