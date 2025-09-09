Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Walmart's exclusive sale makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ a very compelling pick

At $129 off its original price, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ becomes a very attractive pick for mid-range tablet fans.

A person holds the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, showing its large display.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ might not be the best Android tablet, but it’s now a seriously good choice for those after a device with a large screen and an S Pen. How so? Well, Walmart is selling it for a huge $129 off its original $649.99 asking price. That brings the 13.1-inch device down to $520.99 — a very attractive price that no other merchant matches.

Save $129 on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at Walmart

$520 99
$649 99
$129 off (20%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offers multiple AI features, a great visual experience, and seven years of software and security support. What makes it even more exciting is Walmart's exclusive discount that helps you save $129 on this mid-range tablet.
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: Save up to $400 with a trade-in

$249 99
$649 99
$400 off (62%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with an even more intriguing discount at the Samsung Store, but you'd have to provide an eligible trade-in in good condition. Right now, the official store gives you up to $400 off the tablet with trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

For context, both Amazon and Walmart are currently offering a $70 discount on the Samsung tablet with 128GB of storage. That’s also the price cut at the Samsung Store, available without a trade-in. That said, if you don’t mind trading in an older device in good condition, you can get the Tab S10 FE+ for up to $400 off.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ checks all the boxes for mid-range tablet enthusiasts. To begin with, it comes with a good-looking 13.1-inch 90Hz display and a sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution. Although it doesn’t give you the best scrolling experience, it still offers fantastic visuals. If you’re all about streaming, you’d be happy with what this slate has to offer.

Beyond the display, this bad boy packs a capable Exynos 1580 chip under the hood, breezing through daily tasks. That said, as the performance benchmarks in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ review show, it might not be the best choice for heavy gaming. Not everyone gets a tablet exclusively to play games, of course, but it’s still worth noting.

Another great thing about this Android tablet is its AI features. With Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Handwriting Help, and more, you’ll enjoy a smoother, more intuitive tablet experience. And with an S Pen and a long battery life of over 17 hours with nonstop streaming, the Tab S10 FE+ really stands out. If you agree, now’s your chance to score a hefty $129 discount with Walmart’s exclusive deal.

Walmart&#039;s exclusive sale makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ a very compelling pick

