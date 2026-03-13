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Here is the first sign that the MacBook Neo is an enormous hit

An unusual number of people are making moves to get a brand-new MacBook.

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A girl using a MacBook Neo in her bed.
The MacBook Neo may be Apple’s new hit laptop. | Image by Apple
Apple is famed for its premium devices, which often push the limits of how much people are willing to pay for a gadget. That reputation may have changed forever with the launch of the $599 MacBook Neo, which is the company’s first budget laptop. Despite the online arguments about its specs and drawbacks, it could quickly turn into one of Apple’s most popular laptops.

Mac trade-ins surge at Apple stores as the MacBook Neo launches


Apple is seeing a jump in Mac trade-ins after the launch of the MacBook Neo, according to a MacRumors report. The number of Macs that have been traded in at Apple’s retail locations this week has more than doubled compared to the last several weeks. 

While Apple also launched the high-end MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the surge is more likely caused by interest in the cheaper new devices. Most of this week’s trade-ins are of older and lower-end laptops, which are more likely to be switched for an M5 MacBook Air or MacBook Neo.

Unusually popular



Another detail that reveals just how popular those new laptops are is the magnitude of the reported surge. While every new launch causes some increase in trade-ins, this week the numbers are exceptionally higher and reach levels unseen since the launch of the first Apple Silicon Macs in 2020 and 2021.

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Apple is probably never going to share specific sales numbers for the MacBook Neo, but expectations are that it will be a very popular model. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in its latest note that the budget model will see a steady growth in shipments until the end of the year, powered by higher demand around the time students return to school and the holidays.

It’s a good deal


The only people who may be surprised by the popularity of the MacBook Neo will be the same people that are complaining about its 8 GB of RAM. I believe this will be one of the most popular laptops this year, as it’s probably the best option for anyone who needs a basic laptop for their basic computer needs.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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