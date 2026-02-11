Samsung's Galaxy S26 reservation benefits don't live up to history

Screenshot from the Galaxy Unpacked event teaser video. | Image credit—Samsung

No double storage for fans this year





Now, by itself, this actually looks great. However, Samsung used to handle Galaxy S pre-orders a bit differently, giving the end-user more value at the end of the day. I'm not exaggerating here: history proves that Galaxy S buyers got much more exciting offers in previous years.



The Now, by itself, this actually looks great. However, Samsung used to handle Galaxy S pre-orders a bit differently, giving the end-user more value at the end of the day. I'm not exaggerating here: history proves that Galaxy S buyers got much more exciting offers in previous years.Thepre-orders included savings of over $1,250 on the Ultra model, including a $900 maximum trade-in price cut, a $120 free storage upgrade, plus up to $300 in Samsung credits.The Galaxy S25+ was eligible for up to $700 off with trade-ins, and users who pre-ordered also received a $100 Samsung credit. As for the vanilla option, it was available at up to $500 off with trade-ins, with an extra $100 Samsung credit.





The situation was mostly similar with the Galaxy S24 pre-orders.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra was available with up to $990 in savings. The promotion included a $140 free storage upgrade, a $750 trade-in discount, and a $100 Samsung credit.

Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 The situation was mostly similar with thepre-orders.





Believe it or not, those who pre-ordered a Believe it or not, those who pre-ordered a Galaxy S23 could take advantage of the same bonuses: free storage upgrade, $100 Samsung credit, and trade-in perks.



Believe it or not, those who pre-ordered a Galaxy S23 could take advantage of the same bonuses: free storage upgrade, $100 Samsung credit, and trade-in perks.





What about reservation bonuses? Surprise — $50 reservation gift was available on all three lineups.



The bottom line

Now, what conclusions can we draw from all this? Firstly, the trade-in price cut this year is actually solid. I, for one, feel tempted by the idea of scoring up to $900 in savings on an ultra-premium phone.



Second of all, double storage discounts have basically been a tradition for the Galaxy S since at least the S23 series. Another thing is, all pre-orders came with a Samsung credit, separate from the reservation gift.



Sure, these credits are never accepted as discounts on the actual flagship



Of course, Samsung could add an extra credit for the S26 later. It's just that the current reservation terms don’t point in that direction.



One last thing



I admit the substantially increased price of memory over the past year could explain why Samsung has decided to ditch the double storage perk. After all, any company wants to make a profit. I won't argue whether Samsung was practically forced to abandon this appreciated bonus or opted out in order to keep profits high.



What I find way harder to explain is the decreased value of the reservation gift. Again, this year users get a $30 credit for accessories, while S23-S25 reservations included a $50 bonus.



Sure, it's not a big difference, but since the double storage is gone, doesn't shrinking the sign-up discount feel like adding salt to injury?

What about reservation bonuses? Surprise — $50 reservation gift was available on all three lineups.Now, what conclusions can we draw from all this? Firstly, the trade-in price cut this year is actually solid. I, for one, feel tempted by the idea of scoring up to $900 in savings on an ultra-premium phone.Second of all, double storage discounts have basically been a tradition for the Galaxy S since at least the S23 series. Another thing is, all pre-orders came with a Samsung credit, separate from the reservation gift.Sure, these credits are never accepted as discounts on the actual flagship Android phones . Nevertheless, it's basically free money that you can use on accessories.Of course, Samsung could add an extra credit for thelater. It's just that the current reservation terms don’t point in that direction.I admit the substantially increased price of memory over the past year could explain why Samsung has decided to ditch the double storage perk. After all, any company wants to make a profit. I won't argue whether Samsung was practically forced to abandon this appreciated bonus or opted out in order to keep profits high.What I find way harder to explain is the decreased value of the reservation gift. Again, this year users get a $30 credit for accessories, while S23-S25 reservations included a $50 bonus.Sure, it's not a big difference, but since the double storage is gone, doesn't shrinking the sign-up discount feel like adding salt to injury?

Some users may argue that it's been basically known for months. I agree — leaks suggesting there'll be no double storage benefits with thefirst emerged back in January 2026.Still, part of me expected Samsung to resist the ongoing. At the end of the day, double storage was one of the most exciting benefits. That clearly isn't the case, and the shift feels disappointing.What exactly is the South Korean tech giant offering with the