Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The Galaxy S24 pre-order deals are live. Save up to $1040 with these perks

Samsung
@press4k
5
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24 pre-order deals are live. Save up to $1040 with these perks
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung has just revealed the new Galaxy S24 series — the new AI phones of 2024 that will be setting the expectations for what's to come! For the first time ever, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame, and it now comes with a screen that's pretty much flat — surely an upgrade for those that enjoy taking notes with the S Pen! The new camera is powered by the ProVisual Engine — a full experience, from viewfinder to final photo.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series SAVE up to $990

During the pre-order period! $750 Enhanced trade-in, $100 in Samsung Store credit, and a FREE storage upgrade! The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, the new zoom camera, all models get Galaxy AI, ProVisual Engine.
Trade-in
Buy at Samsung

Of course, Samsung is celebrating the launch with Enhanced Trade-in offers and a $100 Samsung Store gift card for anyone who pre-orders early! And free storage upgrades, too — you can grab a 1 TB Galaxy S24 Ultra for the price of the 512 GB model for the first time! Here's a breakdown of how you can save with each Galaxy S24 offer:

  • Galaxy S24 256 GB - $60 in free storage upgrade, $550 trade-in, $100 Samsung credit ($710 total)
  • Galaxy S24+ 512 GB - $120 free storage upgrade, $550 trade-in, $100 Samsung credit ($770 total)
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra 1 TB - $140 free storage upgrade, $750 trade-in, $100 Samsung credit ($990 total) 
  • PhoneArena readers that go through our link get an extra $50 Samsung Store credit on top of any of these offers!

The Galaxy S24 series is the first time we see a live translation, within the Phone app, during live calls. It's powered by on-device AI with privacy and security at the forefront of Samsung's efforts. You can, of course, also translate your text messages, specifically pick the tone you wish them to be phrased in, get transcriptions of voice recordings, or have AI organize your Samsung Notes with bullet points and highlights.

The photo editor is now also powered by generative AI — crop or move objects around and the phone will instantly "fill up" any empty space with generated content to complete the photo and make your edit seamless.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first smartphone protected by Corning Gorilla Armor — a glass panel that reduces reflections and screen glare by up to 75%! In combination with the titanium frame, that phone is going to be one tough cookie. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ frames are still made of aluminum, but now finished in matte to match the Ultra's aesthetics. Their rear shell is a One Mass Design — the transition between the back and the frame of the phones is seamless.

Which Galaxy S24 to buy? Here are the Galaxy S24 specs, so you can make your informed choice!


Galaxy S24Galaxy S24+Galaxy S24 Ultra
Size and weight5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 in
5.93 oz
IP68		6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 in
6.95 oz
IP68		6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in
8.22 oz
IP68
Display6.2 in, FHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
1-120 Hz LTPO		6.7 in, QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
1-120 Hz LTPO		6.8 in, QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
1-120 Hz LTPO
Corning Gorilla Armor
Camera50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP telephoto 3x

12 MP selfie		50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP telephoto 3x

12 MP selfie		200 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP telephoto 3x
50 MP telephoto 5x

12 MP selfie
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Storage, RAM8 GB / 128 GB
8 GB / 256 GB		12 GB / 256 GB
12 GB / 512 GB		12 GB / 256 GB
12 GB / 512 GB
12 GB / 1 TB
Battery capacity4,000 mAh4,900 mAh5,000 mAh

Anyone who wishes to be on the forefront of the Galaxy AI experience can now pre-order a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free storage upgrade — 512 GB models cost as much as the 256 GB ones, the 1 TB Ultra will cost you the MSRP of a 512 GB Galaxy S24 Ultra!

And that's not all — Samsung has once again opened the Enhanced Trade-in program, meaning you can get up to $750 off on a phone you trade in (depending on model and condition), plus you get a $100 Samsung Store credit to spend on anything else you want to pick up!



Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features
These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless