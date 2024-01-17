The Galaxy S24 pre-order deals are live. Save up to $1040 with these perks

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Samsung has just revealed the new Galaxy S24 series — the new AI phones of 2024 that will be setting the expectations for what's to come! For the first time ever, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame, and it now comes with a screen that's pretty much flat — surely an upgrade for those that enjoy taking notes with the S Pen! The new camera is powered by the ProVisual Engine — a full experience, from viewfinder to final photo.





Samsung Galaxy S24 series SAVE up to $990 During the pre-order period! $750 Enhanced trade-in, $100 in Samsung Store credit, and a FREE storage upgrade! The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, the new zoom camera, all models get Galaxy AI, ProVisual Engine. Trade-in Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy S24 series is the first time we see a live translation, within the Phone app, during live calls. It's powered by on-device AI with privacy and security at the forefront of Samsung's efforts. You can, of course, also translate your text messages, specifically pick the tone you wish them to be phrased in, get transcriptions of voice recordings, or have AI organize your Samsung Notes with bullet points and highlights.





The photo editor is now also powered by generative AI — crop or move objects around and the phone will instantly "fill up" any empty space with generated content to complete the photo and make your edit seamless.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first smartphone protected by Corning Gorilla Armor — a glass panel that reduces reflections and screen glare by up to 75%! In combination with the titanium frame, that phone is going to be one tough cookie. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + frames are still made of aluminum, but now finished in matte to match the Ultra's aesthetics. Their rear shell is a One Mass Design — the transition between the back and the frame of the phones is seamless.





Which Galaxy S24 to buy? Here are the Galaxy S24 specs, so you can make your informed choice!









