Pre-order a Galaxy S25 now and save up to $1,200 with these hot offers

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 lineup of high-end phones is finally available for pre-order. Featuring an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chipset yet — the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are already ranking among the top phones of 2025.
The best thing? Samsung is celebrating the launch of its newest premium smartphones by offering huge pre-order deals and bonuses. Thanks to this, you can score one of these powerhouses at a bargain price. Just act quickly, as it would be a shame if you missed this awesome opportunity to save big on these devices.
Pre-order your new Galaxy S25 today and score massive savings!
By being an early bird and pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 model now, you can grab exclusive discounts. For example, the powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, you get an extra $120 discount with free storage upgrades. As if that's not enough, you can get up to $350 Samsung Credits, including the $50 Reservation Gift!
What about the Galaxy S25 Plus? This handsome fella arrives for up to $800+ off its original price! Pre-ordering immediately gives you a $100 Samsung Credit, including your $50 Reservation Gift. What's more, trade-ins help you save up to $700.
Samsung has an unmissable pre-order deal on its Galaxy S25 as well! You can pre-order the model immediately for up to $550+ off its $799.99 asking price. With eligible trade-ins, you can save up to $500 on your pre-ordered device, and there's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Which Galaxy S25 phone should I pre-order?
Well, if you want the absolute best phone Samsung has to offer right now, you should definitely go for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only does it boast a built-in S Pen for faster note-taking, but it also comes with an incredible 200 MP main camera that captures stunning photos.
What's more, it packs a 50MP ultrawide snapper, which is a pretty awesome upgrade compared to the 12MP unit on the previous model. And with a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass display, Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone is tough as nails.
That said, if you're after a more compact smartphone, the Galaxy S25 is the one to get. It comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM as the S25 Ultra, but it's smaller. Its dimensions are 2.78 x 5.78 x 0.28 inches (70.5 x 146.9 x 7.2mm) and it weighs 5.71 oz (162g), compared to the Ultra's 3.06 x 6.41 x 0.32 inches (77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2mm) and weight of 7.69 oz (218g).
As for the Galaxy S25+, it's the perfect choice if you're after an uber-premium phone with a larger display but don't need the S25 Ultra's built-in stylus or advanced camera features. It comes with the same chipset and RAM as its siblings, but its slimmer 2.98 x 6.24 x 0.29 inches (75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3mm) dimensions make it the ideal middle ground — offering a larger screen than the regular mode without the Ultra's bulk.
All in all, we believe you'll be pleased with your choice, whichever Galaxy S25 phone you decide to pre-order. Just act fast and make your purchase before the pre-order period ends!
