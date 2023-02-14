Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Last minute smartwatch deals for Valentine's Day
It is still not too late to pick a nice-looking gadget for your beloved.

This is your final call to pre-order Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra at incredible prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is your final call to pre-order Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra at incredible prices
The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived... nearly two weeks ago. Just as everyone expected knew well beforehand, Samsung both formally announced and put the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra up for pre-order on February 1 ahead of an actual commercial release on February 17.

That's only a couple of days away now, and if for some reason you've been hesitant to make your early purchase during this pre-order window, there's still a little bit of time to do that before said window closes and all those sweet Galaxy S23 series launch offers go away. 

That's right, Samsung's latest heavyweight contenders for the title of best phone money can buy are available straight off the bat at some very cool discounts with some very neat gifts included, and just in case you need to refresh your memory before pre-orders wrap up, here's what the Galaxy S23 family is all about.

Last chance to pre-order the S23 starting at $0!


Grab the Galaxy S23 for the low price of free with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump!

Go with Verizon or AT&T right off the bat and you can pay nothing for a vanilla S23 with 256GB storage (with an eligible trade-in). Or pick an unlocked model and cough up $99.99 after trade-in credits. On top of everything, pre-orders get up to $150 instant credit towards Samsung Care+ or accessories.
$860 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$859 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab the Galaxy S23 with a gift card on Amazon

The Galaxy S23 is $50 off at Amazon in the form of a gift card, plus an extra $60 off for a free 256GB storage upgrade you can also get in the preorder period.
$110 off (12%) Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Wait, what?! You can get a "base" Galaxy S23 for free... with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space? It's true, that's what you're currently looking at on Samsung's official US e-store... if you don't mind committing to a carrier like Verizon or AT&T and trading in something good.

The unlocked discount is pretty mind-boggling too (at least with a trade-in), while buyers looking for the best no-strings-attached deal might be better served by Amazon, where you can get the same aforementioned gratis storage upgrade from 128 to 256GB, as well as a complimentary gift card.

The 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, of course, is not quite as advanced or as instantly impressive as its big brothers, but it did earn a solid rating in our recent in-depth review, shining in everything from battery life to camera performance and screen quality... for its price.

The Galaxy S23+ can also be yours for free


With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $0 and up!

Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $150 preorder credit to arrive at up to $1120 savings with a trade-in!
$1120 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Amazon offers the Galaxy S23+ at $220 off

With a free 256-to-512GB storage upgrade for the Galaxy S23+ at Amazon and an extra $100 preorder gift card, you can save more than two Benjamins on the S23+ price!
$220 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Only AT&T subscribers can lower the $1120 price of a 512GB Galaxy S23 Plus to $0, while those devoted to Verizon and buyers of unlocked variants need to "settle" for paying $199.99 and $299.99 respectively (with the right trade-in), which is... still pretty darn great.

These last-minute pre-order deals are even greater if you also consider the instant Samsung store credit included without you having to jump through any additional hoops.

Of course, if you want no hoops, no strings, and no special conditions, you should probably head over to Amazon and take advantage of the free storage upgrade/gift card combo offer still available at the time of this writing. The Galaxy S23+ was deemed the "Galaxy you should buy" in our comprehensive review, which tells you just about everything you need to know about this 6.6-inch powerhouse.

Snap up the S23 Ultra at $199.99 and up while you can!


Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1180 off with extra credit!

With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for as little as $200 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung!
$1180 off (86%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$1379 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an Amazon discount

Besides Samsung's free storage upgrade to the 512GB tier at a $170 value, Amazon is offering $100 more in the form of a gift card, for a cool 20% off in the preorder period.
$280 off (19%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Once again, AT&T (via Samsung) is the way to go to maximize your Galaxy S23-series savings, but the discounts are colossal if you opt for a Verizon-specific or unlocked version of the jumbo-sized S23 Ultra as well.

This is pound for pound Samsung's absolute best smartphone right now, with so many small but meaningful improvements over the already amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra creating a value proposition that its own manufacturer might have trouble further enhancing next year.

The main 200MP rear-facing camera is undeniably the highlight of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's spec sheet, and even though the 6.8-incher is definitely pricey at Amazon with no strings attached, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger before it gets even pricier.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless