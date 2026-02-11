Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Secure your Galaxy S26 with Samsung's exclusive reservations

Reservations are now live, giving you up to $930 in savings on the next Galaxy AI phones.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Image credit — Evan Blass

One of the most highly anticipated flagship lineups is getting closer and closer to an official announcement. And now, finally, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 reservations. 

Reserve your Galaxy S26 at the official store

Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy S26 reservations. Pre-securing a unit straight away gives you a $30 Samsung credit, a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstake, and pre-order savings of up to $900.
Reserve at Samsung


But what do you get when you pre-secure a unit ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event? The first benefit is a $30 Samsung credit, which, as usual, is redeemable toward eligible accessories at the time of pre-order. According to the fine print at Samsung.com, the reservation discount can be redeemed when you pre-order: 
  • A Galaxy S26 device
  • The latest Galaxy wearable (most likely a Galaxy Buds 4 model)
  • Samsung's premium Galaxy Book 6 laptop series

Beyond the $30 reservation gift, users get a chance to win a $5,000 prize. Curiously, the sweepstakes promotion doesn't require a purchase, meaning you become eligible to win just by signing up.

And now, onto the most important part that undoubtedly any Samsung fan wants to know—what discount do you get on the flagship phones? This year, you get a $900 maximum trade-in discount. Bottom line: you can save up to $930 on your next Galaxy AI device this year. 

Recommended For You

Video Thumbnail
Video credit — YouTube

I should point out that not all trade-ins will qualify. To get the biggest discount, you must provide a smartphone that meets all Trade-In Program eligibility requirements. You can find out more about the official store's trade-in terms and conditions here.

According to some leaks from February 9, Samsung might bundle its flagship lineup with a 60W charging adapter at no extra cost. At this stage, though, Samsung dоesn't have any details that either confirm or dismiss this rumored freebie.

Galaxy S26: all expected upgrades


So far, we've already found out a lot of things about the upcoming lineup, thanks to multiple leaks from highly credible sources. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to come with the following upgrades:


These are just a few of the changes we expect to see on the next Galaxy AI devices. If you'd like to be among the first to experience the next-gen Galaxy S flagships, make sure to reserve your model before the Unpacked event on February 25 at 10 AM PT.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15743 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless