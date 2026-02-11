Secure your Galaxy S26 with Samsung's exclusive reservations
Reservations are now live, giving you up to $930 in savings on the next Galaxy AI phones.
Image credit — Evan Blass
One of the most highly anticipated flagship lineups is getting closer and closer to an official announcement. And now, finally, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 reservations.
But what do you get when you pre-secure a unit ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event? The first benefit is a $30 Samsung credit, which, as usual, is redeemable toward eligible accessories at the time of pre-order. According to the fine print at Samsung.com, the reservation discount can be redeemed when you pre-order:
- A Galaxy S26 device
- The latest Galaxy wearable (most likely a Galaxy Buds 4 model)
- Samsung's premium Galaxy Book 6 laptop series
Beyond the $30 reservation gift, users get a chance to win a $5,000 prize. Curiously, the sweepstakes promotion doesn't require a purchase, meaning you become eligible to win just by signing up.
And now, onto the most important part that undoubtedly any Samsung fan wants to know—what discount do you get on the flagship phones? This year, you get a $900 maximum trade-in discount. Bottom line: you can save up to $930 on your next Galaxy AI device this year.
Video credit — YouTube
I should point out that not all trade-ins will qualify. To get the biggest discount, you must provide a smartphone that meets all Trade-In Program eligibility requirements. You can find out more about the official store's trade-in terms and conditions here.
According to some leaks from February 9, Samsung might bundle its flagship lineup with a 60W charging adapter at no extra cost. At this stage, though, Samsung dоesn't have any details that either confirm or dismiss this rumored freebie.
Galaxy S26: all expected upgrades
So far, we've already found out a lot of things about the upcoming lineup, thanks to multiple leaks from highly credible sources. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to come with the following upgrades:
These are just a few of the changes we expect to see on the next Galaxy AI devices. If you'd like to be among the first to experience the next-gen Galaxy S flagships, make sure to reserve your model before the Unpacked event on February 25 at 10 AM PT.
- Possibly a 6.3-inch screen on the S26 (shrunk bezels).
- The Galaxy S26+ display might be a bit bigger, too.
- Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to support 60W charging.
- A new Privacy Display feature is expected on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
- Select markets to get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, others to feature Exynos 2600 (possibly for the Galaxy S26 and the S26+).
- Could ship with One UI 8.5 out of the box.
