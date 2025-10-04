Save $120 on the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time Amazon sale
The clock is ticking on this rare Galaxy S25 promo — don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day is just around the corner! In just a few days, Prime members will get a rare 48-hour window to get their dream phone at significantly lower prices. What if you don’t have a membership — or aren’t a big fan of shopping during big-time events? Don’t worry! Some options, such as the Galaxy S25, are heavily discounted ahead of the event, giving you plenty of value for money.
Right off the bat, we must point out that the Galaxy S25 doesn’t just drop $120 today. In fact, this deal has been around for about two weeks — meaning you might not have much longer to act.
With Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under the hood and Galaxy AI features integrated across the board, this bad boy delivers an exceptional daily experience. It’s also quite capable on the camera front, featuring a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens on the rear. Offering images with natural colors and spot-on dynamic range, it certainly won’t disappoint photography enthusiasts.
Add seven years of software support into the mix, and you’ve got an incredible iPhone 17 alternative for Android fans. If you like what the S25 brings to the table, act fast and save $120 before this promo expires.
Speaking of the “vanilla” Android phone, this puppy remains $120 off at Amazon, diving just under $680 from its original ~$800 MSRP. While it has been cheaper before, there’s no guarantee it will get a bigger price cut next week. Plus, it’s not often that you can get a $120 discount. Typically, Amazon lets you save no more than $100. So, clearly, this promo is more than worth checking out, especially if you don’t want to wait for the upcoming shopping spree.
Right off the bat, we must point out that the Galaxy S25 doesn’t just drop $120 today. In fact, this deal has been around for about two weeks — meaning you might not have much longer to act.
Featuring a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display with superb resolution, this is one of the best small phones of 2025. It’s not just super compact, though — the handset is incredibly lightweight and surprisingly powerful.
With Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under the hood and Galaxy AI features integrated across the board, this bad boy delivers an exceptional daily experience. It’s also quite capable on the camera front, featuring a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens on the rear. Offering images with natural colors and spot-on dynamic range, it certainly won’t disappoint photography enthusiasts.
Add seven years of software support into the mix, and you’ve got an incredible iPhone 17 alternative for Android fans. If you like what the S25 brings to the table, act fast and save $120 before this promo expires.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: