Galaxy S25 Edge gets a generous discount at the official Samsung store

The phone can be yours for up to $530 off, making it a true bargain.

A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Edge.
If you're tired of walking around with a bulky phone and just want a powerful handset with a slim look, then the Galaxy S25 Edge is the perfect choice for you. Not only does it come with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, delivering high-end performance, but it’s also just 5.8mm thin, making it the slimmest S Series phone yet. And right now, this handsome fella can be yours at a massive discount, turning it into an even more irresistible purchase.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Save up to $530!

$689 99
$1219 99
$530 off (43%)
Act fast and get the Galaxy S25 Edge for $250 off. Just select that you don't have a device to trade in order to see the discount. However, if you do have an old phone, you can trade it in with Samsung for savings of up to $530. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can save $250 on the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge on Amazon. Save while you still can!
Buy at Amazon


The official store has slashed a whole $250 off its price, allowing you to treat yourself to one for $849.99. Keep in mind that you need to select that you don’t have a device to trade in to get the discount. On the other hand, if you do have an old phone you can part with, you can save up to $530 instead by trading it in with Samsung.

One might think that Samsung had to compromise a lot to make the Galaxy S25 Edge as slim as possible. But while the tech giant did have to cut some corners, like putting in a smaller battery and not equipping the handset with a telephoto lens, our friend here still delivers impressive results in both the battery department and camera performance.

Its 3,900mAh power cell can still last you the whole day without top-ups with regular use. Not to mention, it supports fast charging and can be fully charged in just over an hour. As for its cameras, sure, quality drops when zooming beyond 4X, but the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide snapper on deck take stunning photos with deep colors. So, as long as you don’t need to zoom in, you should enjoy some pretty impressive pictures.

So, yeah! The Galaxy S25 Edge does have some drawbacks, but you know the saying: form over function. Nevertheless, it offers more than enough for most users and is an even better deal at its current price on Samsung.com. Therefore, don’t hesitate — save while the offer lasts!

