Selling at its lowest price yet, the Galaxy Ring is the best accessory to get this October Prime Day

A close-up of a Galaxy Ring on a hand.
What do you do if you want detailed 24/7 health tracking but don’t like smartwatches or fitness trackers? Well, you get a smart ring, like the fancy Galaxy Ring, which is absolutely unmissable this October Prime Day.

Right now, Samsung’s AI-powered accessory is selling at a whopping $134 discount on Amazon, bringing it below $266. Considering this bad boy usually goes for around $400, we believe it’s a deal worth jumping on without hesitation, especially if you like wearing rings and want a reliable companion to track your health.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Save $134 on Amazon!

$134 off (34%)
The fancy Galaxy Ring is selling at a new all-time low price for October Prime Day. Amazon is offering it at a massive $134 discount, dropping it below the $280 mark. This is the best way to track your health without using a smartwatch, so don't waste time and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


We reviewed the Galaxy Ring when it came out, and we must say we were quite impressed. You might expect to miss out on a lot when opting for a smart ring instead of a smartwatch, but that’s not necessarily the case. Sure, you give up features like smart notifications and phone call support, but you still get all the health-related functionalities found on premium smartwatches.

For instance, our friend can track your workouts, steps, and heart rate, as well as stress and sleep. Speaking of sleep, it’s so light and comfy that you can wear it while sleeping without feeling any discomfort. And with a battery life of up to seven days, you won’t have to charge it every day—unlike, sadly, a regular Galaxy Watch.

Something to keep in mind, though, is that you’ll need a Galaxy phone to enjoy the full experience, as Energy Score and Galaxy AI features don’t work with non-Samsung smartphones. Also, the ring doesn’t support iPhones, so it’s not the device for you if you’re on Apple’s side of the fence.

That’s why we believe the Galaxy Ring is a top choice if you’re a Samsung fan who wants to track your health in the sleekest and most comfortable way possible. So, if you’re one, don’t miss out—save $120 on the Galaxy Ring with this deal now!

