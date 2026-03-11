SOS: the Galaxy A57 and A37 are in desperate need of a Galaxy A Pro
After all, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is doing all the heavy lifting in the S family right now.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The A56 and A36 models for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
He attac, he protec, but most importantly, he doesn't exist… Yes, that's the Galaxy A Pro I'm talking about: a purely hypothetical phone that fills the space between the mid-range Galaxy A series and the flagship Galaxy S series.
Well, both pro and against arguments can be made; but what I'm saying is that the upcoming Galaxy A57 and A37 could certainly use all the help they could get. And having a powerful, premium, potent sibling in the family certainly helps.
Right now, the Galaxy S26 family is enjoying a period of record-breaking interest:
However, this doesn't mean that each of the three Galaxy S26 models is getting pre-ordered 450,000 times, nor that every model is 25% more popular than its S25 counterpart predecessor.
In Korea, the Galaxy S26 Ultra accounts for 70% of those 1.35 million pre-orders. In the US, the Ultra accounts for a whopping 80% of the total pre-orders.
You see where I'm getting, right? Out of the three phones, only the Ultra model – despite coming with an eye-watering price tag of $1,300 – didn't get slapped with price hikes. Both the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the bigger Galaxy S26 Plus have $100 higher starting prices than the S25.
Coincidence? Yeah, maybe.
An early listing leak has revealed early details about the upcoming Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, giving one of the clearest looks yet at the next mid-range phones from Sammy.
Based on the information, both devices look very similar to their predecessors, with most specifications staying the same. The Galaxy A57 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera with optical stabilization, a 5,000mAh battery, and 45W charging. The main upgrade appears to be a new Exynos 1680 chip and a slightly slimmer design compared to the previous model.
The Galaxy A37 also shows very few changes. It reportedly keeps the same 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, triple-camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. The main difference could be the use of the Exynos 1480 processor and minor tweaks to weight or internal components.
That's why these upcoming A series phones could profit from a superior sibling, a hypothetical Galaxy A Pro model. After all, Nothing has a Pro model of its (a) series mid-rangers, too.
But will Samsung go in that direction? It's not likely.
…and that's that. Besides the fact that these handsets are fine in hardware and software terms (the One UI experience is always a plus), the A series owes its popularity to other factors as well.
The Galaxy A series phones are destined to be acclaimed: they're neither too expensive to be skipped right away (like the $1,300 Ultra), nor are they too cheap to be looked down on with contempt. The brand itself is as popular as ever (even if you're not into Galaxy phones, there's a high chance that you've owned a Samsung TV at some point), and that's always a plus.
There isn't a shortage of people who wake up in the morning, see that their phone finally gave out (yeah, it was about time) and go to the nearest store or carrier. They don't want anything fancy, they would rather not spend too much money, but they certainly don't want a problematic, cheap, rubbish phone.
They just want to land in that Android sweet spot and not forget about the issue for the next two to three years.
I, personally, would also check out some OnePlus, Vivo or Oppo mid-rangers, but people who have never heard of those might be skeptical. That's why when the salesman offers them a Galaxy A series phone, they feel in good hands: they know the brand perfectly well, the price is OK and the phone looks super sleek. Then they pay.
Is there a need for such a device? If yes, why?
The Galaxy S26 situation
Samsung's new Privacy Display feature is a hit. | Image by PhoneArena
- Less than a week ago, we told you that the Galaxy S26 trio has registered 1.35 million unit pre-orders in South Korea.
- Pre-order volume in the US is up nearly 25% across channels (Samsung.com, major carriers and national retailers) compared to the Galaxy S25 series.
Nothing can be further from the truth, actually.
Despite shipping with the same battery capacity (5,000 mAh) for the seventh year in a row, despite the lack of the new camera sensors or lack of UFS 4.1, the new Ultra managed to become a hit (for now).
The Galaxy A57 and A37 state of affairs
Listing of the Galaxy A57 at Vodacom | Image by Vodacom
Incremental improvements, folks. I, personally, don't see a reason to get the A57 over the A56 (right now). Maybe future leaks will paint a different picture, but I doubt it.
In the end, all A series phones sell well…
Lastly, you and I may be fascinated with phones – that's literally why we're here, buddy – but that simply isn't the case for the vast majority of people out there.
That's what's going to happen with the Galaxy A57 and the A37, too, even if these two don't bring meaningful upgrades over their predecessors.
