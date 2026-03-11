Here's a thing you absolutely need to avoid doing on your smartphone
I don't guarantee that you'll get smarter, but you'll at least feel like it.
0comments
Writing by hand has its advantages. | Image by PhoneArena
To-do lists: do you have them on your phone? You probably do. There's an even higher chance that you haven't completed all of them. It's OK, I won't judge you, since I'm in the same boat with you.
But what if we didn't have to have to-do lists on our phones? What if we wrote them down… on paper?
Yeah, absolutely.
Writing by hand requires pulling tasks directly from memory and personal priorities. Meanwhile, relying on phone apps is all about getting prompts and suggestions. And this is a major difference.
Digital tools, on the other hand, often guide users with ready-made options, templates, or reminders. While these features are convenient, they may also change the way people approach everyday decisions by encouraging them to rely on external prompts rather than their own internal cues.
I often jot down to-do lists on paper and I can confirm this: I always come up with more tasks than I previously intended to, and it all happens once I take the pen in hand. I checked with our own editor Stako, who also admitted to writing by hand most of the time. In the past six months, he has given up relying on his phone for to-do lists and feels (and thinks) better and more organized.
That's because when writing on paper, every task has to come from personal reflection. There are no suggestions or auto-filled ideas, which forces a person to think about what really matters that day. Apps can still be helpful, especially for people with busy schedules, but they also create a habit of waiting for notifications or reminders to tell you what to do next.
But what if we didn't have to have to-do lists on our phones? What if we wrote them down… on paper?
Hey, are you suggesting that I pick up a pen and WRITE WITH MY HAND?! It's 2026, dude!
Yeah, absolutely.
There's a reason for it
We shouldn't rely too much on any gadget. | Image by PhoneArena
Writing by hand requires pulling tasks directly from memory and personal priorities. Meanwhile, relying on phone apps is all about getting prompts and suggestions. And this is a major difference.
There's some research suggesting that handwriting activates more areas of the brain than typing or tapping on a screen. Forming letters on paper engages fine motor skills and deeper mental processing, helping the brain connect movement, memory and thought at the same time.
Digital tools, on the other hand, often guide users with ready-made options, templates, or reminders. While these features are convenient, they may also change the way people approach everyday decisions by encouraging them to rely on external prompts rather than their own internal cues.
Recommended For You
Where do you jot down your to-do lists?
Tech is great, but up to a point
I often jot down to-do lists on paper and I can confirm this: I always come up with more tasks than I previously intended to, and it all happens once I take the pen in hand. I checked with our own editor Stako, who also admitted to writing by hand most of the time. In the past six months, he has given up relying on his phone for to-do lists and feels (and thinks) better and more organized.
That's because when writing on paper, every task has to come from personal reflection. There are no suggestions or auto-filled ideas, which forces a person to think about what really matters that day. Apps can still be helpful, especially for people with busy schedules, but they also create a habit of waiting for notifications or reminders to tell you what to do next.
Over time, constantly depending on those prompts can shift how people organize their day and how much control they feel over their choices.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: