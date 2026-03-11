Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

This iPhone 17 scam is why law-abiding citizens have to put up with slower Apple services

Scammers are stripping the new iPhone series of their screens.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
A man with a phone.
The iPhone 17 looks so innocent. | Image by PhoneArena
You buy the new iPhone 17, you tear it down, steal the original display panel and put a third-party as a replacement. Then you return the iPhone you bought to Apple (that's made possible by Cupertino's 14-day no-reason return policy). You have an original iPhone 17 display on your hands. You sell it.

Profit? Profit.

Illegal? Very much so.

That, however, didn't stop a group of scammers in China from enacting this very scheme.

Bad actors




Per a recent Fast Technology report (machine translated), Apple accepts iPhones in the two-week time frame even if the device was unboxed, activated and used. As long as there's no physical damage, you can return your iPhone without delving into lengthy discussions about why the phone you just bought doesn't fit your needs.

This allows scammers to exploit the price difference between genuine iPhone screens and cheaper third-party replacements. They have turned Apple's return policy into a way to make money, which has forced the company to tighten its return review process.

Recommended For You

These individuals are mainly active through official Apple sales channels such as Apple Store retail locations and the company's website. Their main targets are devices in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series, especially the newer iPhone 17 models.

Have you ever encountered a phone with fake parts?
5 Votes

How is it done?


Needless to say, don't do this at home. Or at your friend's home. Or anywhere, actually.

After receiving the phone, scammers remove the original Apple display and keep it to sell separately. They then install a third-party replacement screen that looks very similar to the original. Once the phone is modified, they return it using the 14-day return policy.

Based on current component prices, this method can generate nearly $140 in illegal profit per phone. Because they return the device afterward, they effectively earn money without paying for the phone in the end.

Apple is sick of it


As the number of such fraudulent returns has increased, Apple has strengthened its inspection procedures. All returned iPhones are now checked by verifying the unique serial numbers of key internal components. Devices that show signs of tampering, such as removed screws or non-original parts, can be detected during this process.

If fraud is confirmed, Apple will refuse the refund and send the device back to the buyer. The account used for the purchase may also be placed on a blacklist and monitored more closely.

The biggest victims of this situation are ordinary customers. Because the inspection process has become much stricter and sometimes requires phones to be disassembled and checked individually, the time it takes to receive refunds has noticeably increased.

If this abuse continues to spread, Apple may eventually tighten or even reduce its 14-day no-reason return policy in the future.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless