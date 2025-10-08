I wouldn't pass up the Galaxy A36 at its Prime Day price — and you shouldn't either

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Front and back view of the Galaxy A36, placed on a wooden table.
As a savings enthusiast, I find shopping events like Prime Day particularly exciting. During shopping sprees, users can score major discounts on various tech, with some deals knocking devices down to their best price ever. That’s exactly the case with the Galaxy A36, which is now a huge $100 off its original price.

256GB Galaxy A36: $100 off with Prime

$100 off (21%)
If you've been waiting for a solid discount on the Galaxy A36, this is it! During Prime Day, the Android phone with a beautiful AMOLED display can be yours with a hefty $100 discount. This is the 256GB version of the device. Take advantage of this Prime-exclusive promo before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

That brings the 256GB model to about $375 — a can’t-miss price for this mid-range device. And remember — Prime Big Deal Days lasts only 48 hours, so you don’t have much time to decide. Also, since this is a Prime-exclusive offer, you can only get the solid $100 discount if you’re a subscriber.

But what makes the Galaxy A36 one of the best mid-range phones? Well, it’s not just one thing, in my opinion. To start with, it packs a great-looking 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering gorgeous pitch blacks, excellent brightness, and a smooth scrolling experience. Maybe it’s just me, but I think you can’t really ask for more from an Android phone in this price range.

Another thing I really like about this handset is the performance. Now, don’t get me wrong — this puppy won’t give you insane multitasking capabilities. However, it offers a mostly lag-free experience with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.

As if that’s not enough, the Android phone is quite capable on the battery life front. With continuous browsing, you can get nearly 17 hours between charges. Even if you stream videos non-stop, you’re getting some eight hours of use — that’s impressive however you look at it.

For users on a budget, reliability is undoubtedly a factor when picking a new smartphone. Well, you’d be happy to know this bad boy gets seven years of promised support. Plus, it comes with a light version of Galaxy AI, with extras like Custom Filters, Circle to Search, and Object Eraser.

While the Galaxy A36 might not be my top pick at its standard price, I find it quite tempting at this rare $100 discount. If you’re intrigued as well, this is your chance to save big on the 256GB version.



COMMENTS (0)

